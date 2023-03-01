Toxic Waste Shipments Resume from Ohio Train Derailment Site

Fumes from Derailment Site Photo by NYT

After a brief pause due to concerns over oversight, shipments of contaminated waste from the site of a train derailment in Ohio resumed on Monday. The derailment, which occurred on February 3 in East Palestine, caused the release of toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars, resulting in black smoke billowing into the sky. Despite fears of an explosion, no injuries were reported.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that two new hazardous waste sites, an incinerator in Grafton, Ohio, and a landfill in Roachdale, Indiana, will receive some of the shipments. The EPA is reportedly close to having enough certified facilities to take all the waste from the derailment site, according to Debra Shore, a regional administrator with the agency.

The Ohio EPA reports that about 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site, with some of the remaining liquid waste being shipped to a facility in Vickery, Ohio, for disposal in an underground injection well. Solid waste is being shipped to an incinerator in East Liverpool, Ohio.

Norfolk Southern, the company responsible for the train, had been ordered by officials to pause shipments temporarily to allow additional oversight measures. Some liquid and solid waste had already been taken to sites in Michigan and Texas.

Despite repeated assurances from federal and state officials that air testing in the village and inside hundreds of homes has not detected any concerning levels of contaminants, many residents remain worried about the potential impact on the area. However, the state has said that the local municipal drinking water system is safe.

The resumption of waste shipments marks a step forward in the cleanup process, but concerns over the long-term effects of the derailment continue to linger for many residents.