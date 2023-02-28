Paw Paw Community Gathers to Honor Fallen Firefighter with Funeral Procession and Service

Ethan Quillen Photo by PPFD

Paw Paw firefighter Lt. Ethan Quillen tragically lost his life last week when he was struck by a falling power line while responding to a call. The community has come together to mourn his loss and honor his sacrifice.

Visitation for Quillen will be held on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Paw Paw High School, located at 30609 Red Arrow Highway. The general public is welcome to attend. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a procession will exit the high school and travel west on Red Arrow Highway. The procession will then turn south on Kalamazoo Street to Ampey Road, where it will turn west and then north on Gremps Street. When the procession reaches the fire department, it will briefly pause in honor of Quillen before continuing north back to Michigan Avenue, then turn back east. The procession will end at M-43, where only family, the Paw Paw Fire Department, and select others will continue to Oakwood Cemetery in Allegan for Quillen's burial.

Quillen was a former Marine who joined the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department in 2019. Fire Chief Jim DeGroff described Quillen as a devoted husband and father who "gave his life for free." The Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department has set up a GoFundMe campaign to support Quillen's family during this difficult time.

The tragic death of Lt. Ethan Quillen serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by first responders in the line of duty. The community of Paw Paw and surrounding areas will undoubtedly continue to honor his memory and support his family.