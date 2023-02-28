Lawsuit Over High School Hockey Bus Crash to Change Venue to Illinois

St. Ignatius College Prep Bus Crash Photo by WSBT

Following a tragic high school hockey bus crash in Warsaw, Indiana last fall, a change of venue is set to take place in the ongoing lawsuit filed against the semi driver and two trucking companies involved in the accident.

According to reports from the South Bend Tribune, the members of the hockey team and their parents have decided to drop the lawsuit in Indiana and plan to re-file it in their home state of Illinois.

The lawsuit targets the semi driver and two trucking companies for the crash that injured 16 players and three adults on the bus. Police investigations reveal that the semi driver, who is from New York, was under the influence of alcohol when he ran a red light and collided with the bus carrying 26 people.

The driver is now facing more than two dozen charges and is expected to appear in court again in April. The charges include multiple counts of reckless driving resulting in injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, and driving with a blood alcohol content above the legal limit.

The plaintiffs' decision to change the lawsuit's venue may be based on the fact that the accident occurred outside of their home state, and therefore, the jurisdiction and laws that apply may be different.

The tragic crash has left a lasting impact on the community, and the victims are still recovering from their injuries. The change in venue is expected to prolong the legal process, but the families involved remain determined to seek justice for their loved ones.

In conclusion, while the location of the lawsuit may have changed, the plaintiffs' commitment to holding those responsible for the accident accountable remains steadfast. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence and the importance of safety on the road.