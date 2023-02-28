Ensuring the Integrity of Our Elections: Crucial Safety Bills Up for Tuesday Hearing

Vote Photo by Pew

Michigan legislators are set to hear a four-bill package aimed at increasing safety in polling places and protecting election workers. The proposed legislation includes a ban on firearms within 100 feet of polling places, ballot drop boxes, and absentee ballot counting areas, with exceptions for law enforcement and those living nearby. The bills also propose making threatening an election official a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The proposed legislation is a response to reports of threatening and harassing behavior against election officials and workers during recent election cycles. Michigan Secretary of State spokesperson, Jake Rollow, said that clerks had asked for clear legislation that would prevent anyone from showing up with a firearm at their polling place or clerk’s office. However, some lawmakers have expressed doubts about the bills, saying that it is already illegal to threaten someone and that many polling places are already gun-free zones.

Former elections committee chair, Representative Ann Bollin, said that conversations she has been having have centered around election funding rather than polling place security. Bollin believes that elections need to be properly funded to ensure they continue to be administered at the local level. Rollow estimates that local jurisdictions spend an average of around $20,000 per precinct on elections each cycle, and the Department of State hopes to secure more stable and consistent funding from the Legislature.

State Representative Penelope Tsernoglou, who chairs the House Elections Committee, said that the proposed legislation would help local clerks and poll workers do their jobs, and that everyone should feel safe voting. The legislation is expected to face opposition, with some lawmakers seeing it as a solution in search of a problem. The hearing on the four-bill package is scheduled for Tuesday.