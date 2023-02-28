South Bend Animal Resource Center Struggles with Overcrowding

Animal Rescue Photo by PETA

The South Bend Animal Resource Center is facing a difficult situation as they currently have more dogs than they can handle. The shelter, which is designed to house 42 dogs, is currently housing 51, and more dogs are being brought in every day. This has forced shelter workers, like manager Lindsey Cuellar, to be creative in finding space for the animals, storing them in grooming rooms, meet and greet rooms, and even bathrooms.

Unfortunately, many of these dogs have been abandoned and left behind, with only 40 out of the 200 dogs brought in last month being claimed. However, these dogs are full of love and ready to find their forever homes.

The good news is that the shelter is offering these dogs for adoption at a reduced rate of only $85, which includes microchipping, spaying or neutering, and up-to-date vaccinations. Cats are also available for adoption at a reduced rate of $35, and there is even a bunny available for just $10.

If you are not in a position to adopt a dog, there are still ways that you can help. Cuellar suggests fostering a dog for a week or two, which would free up a kennel for another dog. Additionally, volunteering or donating to the shelter can make a big difference.

Cuellar emphasizes that there are many ways to help, and every little bit makes a difference. "If you can't adopt, foster. If you can't foster, volunteer. If you can't volunteer, donate. There are so many options to help."

The South Bend Animal Resource Center plays a vital role in helping animals in need, and with the community's support, they can continue to do so. If you are looking to add a furry friend to your family, now is the perfect time to visit the shelter and give one of these dogs a loving home.