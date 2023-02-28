Indiana Senate Bill 134 Passes, Allowing Sale of Dogs from Puppy Mills

Puppy Mill Photo by ASPCA

In a move that has sparked controversy among animal welfare advocates, Senate Bill 134 has passed in Indiana, which would prevent municipalities from banning the sale of dogs from puppy mills. The bill will now move to the House for a vote.

If passed, the bill would mean that breeders and brokers could sell dogs from any source, regardless of their health or welfare. This has raised concerns among animal lovers who fear that puppies sold in pet stores may come from cruel puppy mills.

Local volunteers and animal experts advise potential dog owners to be vigilant when looking for a new pet. It is essential to do research and find out exactly where the dog came from, and to avoid purchasing from a pet store that sources its puppies from a puppy mill.

Puppy mills are often large-scale commercial breeding facilities that prioritize profit over the welfare of the animals. Dogs are often kept in cramped and unsanitary conditions, without adequate medical care or socialization.

Advocates for the bill argue that it will prevent municipalities from enacting regulations that may have unintended consequences for responsible breeders. However, opponents argue that it will only serve to perpetuate the cruel and inhumane practices of puppy mills.

For families looking to adopt a new dog, it is important to do thorough research on the breeder and source of the dog. Consider adopting from a local animal shelter or rescue group, where dogs are often well-cared for and in need of a loving home.