Eastwood Elementary School Wins Grant to Install Lifesaving AED

AED Photo by ACLS

February is heart month, and Elkhart’s Eastwood Elementary School is taking the opportunity to educate their students about heart health. As part of their efforts to raise awareness, the school recently won a $1,000 grant from Martin’s Super Markets One School at a Time program to install a new automated external defibrillator (AED). AEDs are portable devices that can deliver a lifesaving shock to restore normal heart rhythm in an emergency situation.

Eastwood Elementary Principal Victoria Hays is grateful for the grant and plans to use it to install a new AED near the playground on the other side of the building. This location is a long distance from the other AED and closer to where the children play outside. In case of an emergency, this new location will save time and potentially save lives.

The students at Eastwood Elementary have been learning about heart health all month. They have been participating in the American Heart Association program, which teaches them about the importance of healthy habits like drinking water, avoiding soda, and getting enough exercise. They have also learned how to perform CPR and use an AED, making them better equipped to handle emergency situations.

Third grader Easton Johnson has already made heart-healthy plans for the future, including drinking more water at school and running more at gym and recess. Fifth-grader Caitlyn Christensen is excited about the possibility of helping to save someone's life if they have a heart attack.

Principal Hays emphasizes the importance of having AEDs readily available in schools, as they are potentially lifesaving tools. The grant from Martin’s Super Markets One School at a Time program will allow the school to purchase a new AED, something that might not have been possible otherwise due to tight budgets.

Eastwood Elementary School's efforts to promote heart health and prepare their students to handle emergency situations are a great example of how schools can make a positive impact on the community.