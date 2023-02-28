Now Hiring Non-Stupid People: Ohio Pizzeria's Unique Job Ad Goes Viral!

Santino's Pizzeria Photo by WKRC

Santino's Pizzeria in Ohio has gone viral on social media for their unusual job advertisement seeking "non-stupid people" to join their team. According to the restaurant's manager, Heather Stockton, the sign was meant to be a joke and not meant to be taken seriously. However, the humorous approach has struck a chord with job seekers and garnered plenty of attention online.

Stockton explained that the restaurant had been struggling to find reliable employees, and the pandemic had made the situation worse. Applicants have been either no-shows or those who lack reliability and common sense. Therefore, the term "non-stupid people" was meant to describe those who are dependable, punctual, and have practical intelligence.

While some customers have criticized the sign, Stockton says that it has helped bring in new business, with many curious visitors who were amused by the ad. One customer, Paul Robbins, said that the sign had made him curious about the pizzeria, leading him to try it out.

However, the sign has also drawn some negative attention, with some finding it offensive. Despite the mixed reactions, fellow business owner Kathy Thomas has come out in support of the pizzeria, saying that she understands the hiring challenges and appreciates the restaurant's efforts to maintain a reliable workforce.

As the restaurant continues to navigate the hiring process during a challenging time, the attention brought by the viral sign may help attract more applicants. Meanwhile, the pizzeria continues to serve its loyal customer base, providing delicious food and a lighthearted family-friendly atmosphere.