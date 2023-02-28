South Bend Celebrates Local Businesses at 2023 “Salute to Business” Event

Salute to Business Photo by SBRCC

Recently, the South Bend Regional Chamber hosted the 2023 “Salute to Business” event at the Century Center in South Bend, Indiana. The event was held to recognize and celebrate local businesses in the area.

During the event, awards were presented to several notable business leaders. Richard A. Nussbaum II was awarded the “Distinguished Business Leader” accolade, while Erik Johnson received the “Outstanding Young Business Leader” award.

Jeff Rea, the President and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber, praised the efforts of these business leaders, stating, “These are the doers that are making things happen in our community. So to have the chance to get together, hear a little bit of an inspirational message, then do the celebration. It’s always something we look forward to.”

In addition to the awards, attendees were treated to a keynote speech by Pete Yonkman, the CEO of Cook Medical. Yonkman emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship in driving innovation and economic growth. He also discussed the ways in which entrepreneurship can help solve societal problems and improve the quality of life for people in the community.

The “Salute to Business” event has become an annual tradition in South Bend, providing a platform for local businesses to showcase their achievements and contributions to the community. It is also an opportunity for business leaders to network and collaborate with each other.

Overall, the 2023 “Salute to Business” event was a success, bringing together business leaders and community members to celebrate the accomplishments of local businesses and the positive impact they have on the region.