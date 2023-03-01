Niles HS Shines a Spotlight on Career and Technical Education Programs in Honor of National CTE Month!

CTE Month Photo by National Honor Society

Niles High School in Michigan is celebrating National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month this February, highlighting the value of CTE courses and the accomplishments of students and teachers in these programs.

Niles HS offers nine different CTE programs for students to choose from, including Ag Food and Natural Resources, Automotive Technology, Graphic Arts, Health Sciences, Culinary Arts, Business, and Marketing. Additionally, the school has three CTE student organizations: F.F.A for students studying agriculture, B.P.A for business students, and H.O.S.A for health science students.

Students are also given the opportunity to participate in CTE programs offered by other districts in the county if the desired program is not available at Niles HS.

The CTE courses provide students with the chance to earn post-secondary credentials or college credit, which can aid in their career advancement after graduation.

According to the CTE Director at Niles HS, Carrie George, the programs are an excellent way for students to explore potential career areas and to discover their interests and passions. By participating in these programs, students can identify their strengths and weaknesses, learn new skills, and develop a greater understanding of the fields they may want to pursue in the future.

George believes that CTE programs are essential in preparing students for the workforce, as they provide valuable hands-on experience and real-world scenarios that can't be replicated in a traditional classroom setting.

In conclusion, Niles High School’s CTE programs and organizations are an excellent way for students to discover their passions, gain practical experience, and prepare for a successful future. As National CTE Month comes to a close, it's important to recognize the critical role that CTE courses play in education and to continue to support these valuable programs in schools across the country.