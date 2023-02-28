Elkhart High School to Debut Musical Adaptation of "Mean Girls"

Elkhart High "Mean Girls" Production Photo by ABC57

Elkhart High School is set to debut the Midwest premiere of the musical adaptation of the hit movie "Mean Girls". This responsibility is so immense that the class had the opportunity to speak with Tina Fey, the creator and star of the original 2004 film.

The musical version of "Mean Girls" features a PG-13 rating, which means that there will be some language and innuendos, much like what you would expect to find in some high schools. The show's underlying messages revolve around bullying, peer pressure, and fitting in at a new school, and the cast hopes that the audience will pick up on these themes while also enjoying the production and having a good laugh.

The school's Tech Theatre Class designed the sets, with some appearing to have been taken straight from the movie, including the infamous "burn book". The musical's performances will run on March 10th and 11th at 7 p.m. and March 12th at 2 p.m. in the Elkhart High School Auditorium.

In an effort to promote healthy discussions about these important topics, Elkhart High School is hosting a forum with a social worker for both parents and teens after Saturday's show. This provides an opportunity for parents and teens to share their thoughts and feelings about bullying, fitting in, and other issues that are present in high schools today.

The musical adaptation of "Mean Girls" offers a fun and unique way to start a conversation about these significant issues that affect students in high schools across the country. The production promises to entertain while also offering valuable insights into the challenges faced by teenagers. Anyone interested in attending the shows can purchase tickets at the Elkhart High School Auditorium or online.