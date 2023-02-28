High-speed pursuit ends in arrest as suspect tries to breach LaPorte County Complex

Christopher Rodriguez Photo by WKVI

A man from Rensselaer is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase and attempting to enter the LaPorte County Complex in Indiana early on Friday morning.

At around 2:05 a.m., deputies from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office noticed a vehicle traveling at high speed on U.S. 20 near Fail Road. When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over, and a chase ensued.

The vehicle drove off and back onto the road, making multiple turns before eventually hitting a set of tire deflation devices and crashing at the dead end of Perry Street into the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks.

After abandoning the car, the driver fled on foot towards the LaPorte County Complex. He attempted to enter the building that houses the Sheriff’s Administration Offices and County Jail, but was caught by officers after being bitten by a Michigan City Police K-9.

Christopher Rodriquez, aged 31, was taken to the hospital for treatment for the K-9 bite and then to the County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, carrying a handgun unlawfully, two counts of resisting law enforcement, and aggressive driving.

Rodriquez is currently being held on a $20,005 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan City Police Department worked together in responding to the incident. Fortunately, no one was injured during the chase or the subsequent arrest.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and attempting to evade law enforcement. It also highlights the bravery and dedication of our local police officers in protecting our communities from criminal activity.