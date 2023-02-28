Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame's Scoring Struggles Continue in 63-56 Defeat to Wake Forest

In a game that saw two teams struggle to score, Wake Forest pulled away from Notre Dame in the second half to secure a 63-56 victory on Saturday night. The Irish had a tough time finding the basket in the second half, enduring two prolonged scoring droughts that lasted for a total of 12 minutes.

Notre Dame's cold shooting was the main factor that contributed to their defeat. They managed to score just a field goal over a nine-minute stretch, and after Ven-Allen Lubin scored five straight points, they went scoreless for another three minutes. On the other hand, Wake Forest also had their fair share of struggles, going more than four minutes without scoring.

The first half saw a high-scoring affair with both teams combining for 75 points. However, the second half was a different story with both teams struggling to find their rhythm on the offensive end. The teams only managed to score a combined total of 49 points in the second half.

Despite the loss, Notre Dame had some standout performers. Lubin led the Irish in scoring with 19 points and eight rebounds. Trey Wertz and Cormac Ryan also made significant contributions with 12 points each. Wertz grabbed six rebounds and had five assists while Ryan had four steals.

Notre Dame will look to bounce back from this defeat when they host Pitt on Wednesday. The game will be an emotional one for Notre Dame's coach Mike Brey, as it will be his final home game as coach of the Irish.

In summary, Notre Dame's scoring droughts cost them the game against Wake Forest. While both teams struggled to find the basket in the second half, Wake Forest managed to pull away in the end. Notre Dame will need to work on their shooting before their next game if they hope to come out with a win.

