Infants' Innocence Shattered: Parents Arrested for Multiple Broken Bones

The "Parents" Photo by WNDU

A pair of parents from Ohio were arrested after their five-week-old twins were found with multiple non-accidental injuries, including multiple broken bones, eye hemorrhages, rib fractures, and abrasions to the face. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office reported that the case was discovered after a social worker from Nationwide Children’s Hospital contacted Detective Conkel regarding a possible child abuse case.

Upon investigating, detectives found out that one of the twins was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for a possible broken arm. While in the hospital, medical staff noticed that both twins had hemorrhages in their eyes. This prompted their transfer to the children’s hospital where the child abuse trauma team of doctors provided treatment.

The Sheriff's office disclosed that they interviewed family members and witnesses and concluded that the twins' injuries were not accidental. Consequently, Scioto County Children Services were alerted, and the parents' custody was removed.

The twins’ parents, Codi Alexander Ronald Allen, 20, and SueAnn Carter, 27, were arrested by detectives and now face charges of felonious assault and endangering children. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the case remains under investigation.

Cases of child abuse and neglect have devastating effects on children, often leading to physical, psychological, and emotional trauma. The National Children’s Alliance estimates that approximately 700,000 children are victims of abuse or neglect each year in the United States. The consequences of child abuse can persist into adulthood, affecting an individual’s physical and mental health, academic and professional achievements, and relationships.

The Ohio case highlights the need for vigilance in protecting children from abuse and neglect. Anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect is urged to report it to the relevant authorities to prevent further harm to the child. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-422-4453) provides support, guidance, and resources for those who suspect child abuse or neglect.