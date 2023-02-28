South Bend's Game-Changing Plan to Boost Financial Power for Residents!

Financial Empowerment Center Photo by City of South Bend

The City of South Bend has launched a Financial Empowerment Blueprint aimed at reducing financial inequality and bridging the wealth gap amongst its Black community. The blueprint was developed by the city’s Financial Empowerment Team, which analyzed the challenges of wealth building for the Black community and created short-term and mid-term plans of action.

The city’s efforts to reduce the wealth divide were spurred by a 2017 Racial Wealth Divide Report that highlighted the ways in which the Black community had historically been set back financially. The report revealed that financial inequality in South Bend was not only a problem of the past but continues to persist today, making it hard for Black residents to build wealth in the same way others in the community have been able to.

The Financial Empowerment Blueprint was developed with community input and was launched on Saturday during a public event. The event offered residents an opportunity to learn about the city’s plans and how it intends to implement programs and funding to bridge the gap in financial inequality.

The blueprint includes short-term and mid-term plans of action, such as the creation of a Financial Empowerment Center and the enhancement of city programs, as well as plans that would look further into the future. The Financial Empowerment Center will be housed at the revitalized MLK Center and will provide support and resources to residents who need assistance in achieving financial stability.

“This is some work that we have been doing over the last year. We have been analyzing the challenges of wealth building for the Black community, and our deliverable or the outcome that we have developed, which will lead to, and this is phase one, right, so phase two is going into the implementation of our Financial Empowerment center,” said Dominique Edwards, the Engagement Economic Empowerment Team’s Engagement Specialist.

The Financial Empowerment Blueprint is an important step in reducing financial inequality in South Bend and ensuring that all residents have access to the resources and support they need to achieve financial stability.