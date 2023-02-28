Courtroom drama: MC couple faces trial for neglecting young girl

The "Parents" Photo by WNDU

A Michigan City couple is set to stand trial in connection with the tragic death of their 3-year-old daughter, Ivy Allen, who was reported missing on May 12, 2022. Prosecutors have charged 35-year-old Andrew Allen and 33-year-old Breanne Smith with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

According to authorities, Ivy had wandered away from her home and was found unresponsive in a nearby lake. Despite the best efforts of first responders, she could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a recent hearing, a judge ordered the couple to stand trial on July 17, 2023. They remain in the LaPorte County jail on $10,000 bond.

The case has shocked the community and raised questions about the role of parents in ensuring the safety of their young children. Neglect of a dependent resulting in death is a serious charge that carries significant penalties, and the outcome of the trial will be closely watched by many.

Meanwhile, Ivy's family is still mourning her loss and struggling to come to terms with what happened. Her death serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of child safety and the need for parents to remain vigilant at all times.

As the trial approaches, both the prosecution and defense will have an opportunity to present their cases and argue for their respective positions. The outcome of the trial will ultimately be up to a judge or jury to decide, based on the evidence presented and the arguments made by both sides.