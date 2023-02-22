South Bend, IN

Iraq War Veteran Bruce Mitchell Wins to Run as Democrat in South Bend City Council Race Despite New State Law

Bruce Mitchell, a 32-year-old Democrat running for South Bend Common Council in Indiana, has prevailed among the election board and will be able to stay on the ballot for the upcoming May primary election.

Bruce Mitchell after the Election Board Vote For Ballot AccessPhoto byBendr

Mitchell had faced obstacles due to a new Indiana state law that requires candidates to have cast their two most recent primary election votes for the party they are seeking to represent.

Mitchell had sought the county Democratic Party chair's seal of approval, which he was denied.

He subsequently filed to run on the Democratic ticket, but was challenged by a former St. Joseph County Treasurer.

The challenge aimed to keep the incumbent council member unopposed in the primary, but was seen by some as undermining democracy and perpetuating systemic racism.

Critics argue that the law disproportionately affects Black and Latino voters, who typically turn out at lower rates in primary elections.

The issue was tabled for further review, but Mitchell has now been authorized by the St. Joseph County Election Board to run in the primary election.

Mitchell, an Iraq War veteran and lifelong Democrat, hopes to address entrenched racial inequality in South Bend and make the world better for marginalized communities.

The controversy surrounding the new law and its application has highlighted the need for the local Democratic Party to demonstrate a commitment to inclusion and fairness, and to ensure that gatekeeping does not prevent young, diverse candidates from running for office.

The Editorial Board of The Tribune has called on the party to come up with a better plan to recruit more young, diverse candidates, and to remain neutral during primary elections.

Allowing candidates like Mitchell on the ballot would be a fair and inclusive move, and would demonstrate a commitment to democratic values.

With Mitchell's victory in this particular case, there is hope that the local Democratic Party will work to ensure that all candidates, regardless of race or party affiliation, have an equal opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

