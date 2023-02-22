South Bend: Rents Rising in County: A Glimmer of Hope for Affordable Rentals?

Rising Rents Photo by Econometrica

Rents are on the rise in St. Joseph County, Indiana, after a five-month period of stagnation, according to a study by realty firm CoStar and Apartments.com.

While experts warn that it's too early to say whether this marks the start of a new trend, the data offers a glimmer of hope for those on the hunt for affordable rentals.

New figures reveal that there are more than 7,500 rental properties in the city of Elkhart, while South Bend boasts more than 16,000, indicating that the demand for rental units is high in the area.

But despite this, the vacancy rate in some parts of the county is higher than others, particularly in the east and north sides of South Bend, where it currently stands at nearly 13%.

This trend is a cause for concern for landlords, who are offering incentives to lure tenants to fill empty units.

This is great news for renters looking for an affordable lease, as they can take advantage of the current market conditions and find good deals on their next home.

But what does this mean for renters looking to sign a lease in St. Joseph County? Well, it's simple: pay attention to the market now. The closer the supply and demand are to being equal, the easier it will be for you to find your next rental.

And with more people moving out of their apartments than moving in across Michiana, now could be an excellent time to start your search.

So, if you're looking for an affordable rental in the county, keep an eye out for promotions, discounts, and rent-free months from landlords who are eager to fill their empty units.

With this latest data, there's a good chance you'll find a great deal.