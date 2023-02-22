South Bend Stands with Jewish Community: Councilmember Lori Hamann Proposes Antisemitism Resolution

South Bend, Indiana, is taking an essential step towards creating a more inclusive, safe, and just community by introducing a resolution that denounces and condemns antisemitism in all its forms.

Lori K. Hamann, South Bend Common Councilmember At-Large (D) Photo by South Bend Common Council

Democratic At-Large City Councilmember Lori Hamann has presented the resolution for consideration, outlining the pervasive and disturbing problem of antisemitism in contemporary American society.

The resolution cites alarming statistics, including The Anti-Defamation League's (ADL's) 2021 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents in the United States, which recorded 2,717 acts of assault, vandalism, and harassment in 2021 alone, an average of more than seven incidents per day.

The report also showed a thirty-four percent increase from 2020, making it the highest year of incidents since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979.

According to the American Jewish Committee's 2021 State of Antisemitism in America report, one in four American Jews has been the target of antisemitism over the past 12 months, including verbal or physical attacks, harassment online or on social media.

Discrimination on the basis of religion, race, and ethnicity is unlawful in some circumstances under South Bend’s human rights law, as well as under state and federal law.

The resolution also highlights the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's Working Definition of Antisemitism, which includes the eleven contemporary examples adopted by 35 countries and embraced by the United States under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

This working definition provides a roadmap to defining and rooting out antisemitism, which is frequently charged with conspiring to harm humanity and blames Jews for "why things go wrong."

The South Bend Common Council has consistently condemned antisemitism and committed to combating all forms of hate and extremism in previous resolutions and statements. It works with law enforcement, interfaith and community leaders, and in schools to denounce hatred and bigotry of all kinds.

The resolution also emphasizes the council's commitment to cultivating an inclusive community and ending the spread of hate, bigotry, and harassment based on race, color, religion, national origin, ethnicity, sex, gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, or any other protected characteristic as defined by law.

The resolution's adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's Working Definition of Antisemitism will increase awareness in the community, leading to better monitoring and reporting, more informed analyses and investigation of incidents to enhance public safety and policymaking.

Additionally, the council encourages local schools to facilitate Holocaust education to discourage antisemitic attitudes.

The resolution's success is critical in upholding the basic principles of tolerance, pluralism, and democracy and the shared values that bind Americans and many allies together. It is an important step towards creating a more welcoming and inclusive community, where everyone feels safe and valued.

In conclusion, the resolution presented by City Councilmember Lori Hamann is an important and hopeful step towards creating a more inclusive, safe, and just community.

The council's commitment to denounce and condemn antisemitism in all its forms is a critical part of cultivating an inclusive society that values diversity, works towards equitable opportunities in all major facets of society, and celebrates both our individuality and commonality.

It is a step towards creating a better future for all residents of South Bend.

You can read the resolution by following the link below:

Bill No. 23-05: Common Council of South Bend Denouncing & Condemning Antisemitism