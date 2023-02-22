Uncovering the Legacy of Rosemary Sanders: A Powerful Reminder of the Need for Diversity in Classical Music

Rosemary Sanders Photo by SBCSC

Rosemary Sanders of South Bend, Indiana was a gifted violinist who, despite her talent, spent 20 years as an "invisible player" in the South Bend Symphony Orchestra.

Sanders was the first African American member of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, joining in 1940, but her name was never listed in any programs, and in the 1943-1944 formal photograph of the Symphony, she was not sitting with the orchestra members but was instead seated behind the orchestra with only her head showing.

Unfortunately, the lack of African American representation in American symphony orchestras is not unique to Sanders' experience.

Historically, most classically trained African American musicians were discouraged from pursuing a career with American symphonies.

And, when a select few were able to break the color barrier, they were subjected to segregation on concert tours, particularly in the South.

While the Cleveland, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, and Chicago symphony orchestras are considered the "Big Five" because of their history and scope, the admittance of African American players is dismal.

For example, the Cleveland Orchestra, organized in 1918, hired its first African American cellist, Donald White, in 1957.

According to the American Symphony Orchestra League, African Americans accounted for only 1.8 percent of the nation’s orchestra players in 2014, and that figure had not grown since.

However, American cultural institutions are now seeing equity, diversity, and inclusion as a way to heal and educate society and celebrate the wealth of talent in our country.

In honor of Sanders' talent and perseverance, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is celebrating her this year in their 90th-anniversary program book.

To continue this recognition, the History Museum will unveil a display about Sanders on June 13 as part of the African American Legacy Award Luncheon.

This display will be an opportunity for people to learn about Sanders' musical legacy and the importance of diversity in classical music.

Dr. Marvin Curtis, VP, South Bend Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors Photo by Marvin Curtis

Rosemary Sanders' story serves as a reminder of the importance of inclusivity in the classical music space. It is time for symphony orchestras to take a more intentional approach to equity and diversity so that talented musicians like Sanders are no longer invisible. By embracing diversity, symphony orchestras can enrich their performances and attract new audiences who appreciate a variety of musical styles and backgrounds.