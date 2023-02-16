Mini Housing Boom Takes Over Metro South Bend Area

South Bend Townhomes Under Construction Photo by SBT

The Midwest and rustbelt areas have been struggling to attract new residents, but there is excellent news! Indiana and Michigan are leading the way to change that. Programs such as Regional Cities and READI are working hard to create more attractive communities for people to live, work, and play.

One of the essential factors in retaining and attracting new residents is the quality, variety, and affordability of housing. However, housing scarcity has been an issue in our region and the entire country, which traces back to the housing crisis of 2008. The housing bubble burst due to lax lending standards, resulting in a surge in housing prices, decreased supply, and increased demand. As a result, homes and rentals became unaffordable for many people.

But there is good news. States, cities, and towns have implemented various incentives to encourage new housing development, including tax credits, reduced land costs, streamlined permitting processes, and programs like Regional Cities and READI. Given the high land and construction prices, these incentives are critical to maintaining affordable housing and moving projects forward.

As a result of these incentives, we are seeing a recent surge in new single-family and multi-family housing projects throughout southwest Michigan and north central Indiana. The University of Notre Dame area is booming with several new housing projects either under construction or recently completed. Even better news, there are plans for around 2,400 new homes to be built or already in the works for the Metro South Bend area!

This is excellent news for our region, as it will help fill critical gaps and attract new talented workers. Let's keep up the momentum and make our area more attractive for new residents!