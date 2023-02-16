Wealth Inequality in South Bend's Black Community Sparks Controversy

REPARATIONS NO(W) Graphic Photo by KAL

The South Bend Common Council has put aside a proposed resolution to provide a formal apology and to create a commission that would study reparations owed to the city's Black residents. The council members argued that the resolution lacked specificity and accountability.

Instead, Sharon McBride, the President of the South Bend Common Council, has established a special committee consisting of as many as 13 community members with diverse expertise regarding racial injustice. Darryl Heller, who leads the IU South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center, has stepped forward to lead the committee. McBride stated that the committee would study how to make amends for the injustices inflicted on African American residents and follow federal legislation's advice.

In contrast, the proposal's sponsor, Henry Davis Jr., and representatives from Black Lives Matter South Bend criticized the council members for tabling the resolution, citing the wealth inequality between predominantly Black and predominantly white areas of South Bend as sufficient reason for immediate action.

According to city data, the racial wealth gap in South Bend's mostly Black areas was created by discriminatory lending practices like redlining, with Kennedy Park and LaSalle Park being redlined neighborhoods. The median home values and income rates in these areas are below the city average, with high unemployment rates.

Councilors acknowledge that the issues raised in the resolution are vital and require thorough study before implementation. The proposed budget for 2023 has already allocated funds for various causes. Initially, Davis had asked for almost $60 million to be kept aside for reparations.