Step Back in Time and Explore South Bend's African American History with the Landmark Tour!

African American Landmark Tour post, Civil Rights Heritage Center, South Bend, Indiana Photo by Indiana University South Bend

Looking for an exciting and enlightening adventure during Black History Month? Look no further than the African American Landmark Tour, created by the Civil Rights Heritage Center at Indiana University South Bend.

This incredible experience takes you back in time to discover the tales of old times that took place right in your own neighborhood. According to George Garner, the Assistant Director and Curator of IU-South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center, highlighting the Black community helps to tell the entire story of the area.

The tour consists of 17 stops. Each stop on tour offers a wealth of information about the history of South Bend's African American communities in the past, from schools to churches to neighborhoods. Recent updates include new signs, oral histories, and educator resources that can be found online.

Garner shared some fascinating facts about some of the stops on tour. "The Lake" was a hub of the Black community and a place of change where residents gathered to fight for equality. It was a place where African-Americans were allowed to buy homes during World War I and II.

Pilgrim Baptist and St. Augustine's are two churches standing for almost 100 years and are still operating today. However, churches like St. Augustine's began due to segregation in the area when Black Catholics were denied the ability to worship in White Catholic churches.

The tour also features significant places that have a different fortune. Although the site of the Old West Side Recreation Club is now empty, the tour preserves the tales of early 1900s Black professionals who used to gather in the hall. Garner notes that it is essential to preserve local sites of history, and African-American history often does not get the attention it deserves.

By going on the African American Landmark Tour, you will be taking a step back in time to learn more about the history of South Bend's early Black communities. This experience is informative and empowering, showing the importance of telling the stories of underrepresented communities in American history.

The tours are free and self-guided. Contact the civil rights heritage center for guided tours or transportation options.

Visit https://aalt.iusb.edu/ to learn more.