South Bend Mother Pleads for Son's Surrender After Involvement in High School Brawl

Kartika Putman, South Bend Mom Photo by ABC57

Kartika Putman, a mother in South Bend, Indiana, hopes her son will do the right thing and turn himself in to the police after being involved in a fight at a Washington High School basketball game in February. Putman believes that if you do something wrong, you should be punished and hold yourself accountable, as it is not a bad thing to turn yourself in. Her son is one of five people facing charges for their involvement in the brawls, facing charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

Putman is disappointed that the fights ruined a special occasion for the Washington and Riley boys' basketball teams and their loved ones. She believes that there is good talent in South Bend and that fights like these should not ruin the reputation of talented individuals. She is fed up with the violence among South Bend youth, which affects her personally. Her home has bullet holes the size of a fifty-cent piece after being shot up twice, and her son was even shot in the head a few years ago.

Putman hopes gang violence will end, as it often hurts innocent people, especially mothers. She believes Her son regrets his involvement and wishes to make amends. Putman has asked her son to write personal letters to the South Bend Community Schools administration to express his regret for his actions. She expects her son to send those letters and turn himself in sometime this week. Putman wants the situation appropriately handled and hopes that it never happens again.