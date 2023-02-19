Investigation: Unfair Political Practices in South Bend

Disenfranchisement Graphic. Photo by Voting for Social Work

An investigation into Indiana's new election law has shed light on potentially unfair political practices in South Bend. The law, which requires a candidate to have voted in their party's two most recent primaries to run for office, has prevented Bruce Mitchell, a young Black Democrat, from appearing on the ballot for the South Bend Common Council. Mitchell claims that the law is being applied unfairly and disproportionately affects Black candidates.

Democratic leaders have suggested that they may rethink their broad application of the two-primaries rule ahead of future primary elections. The local election board is bound to enforce state election law, and Hess, the chairwoman for the St. Joseph County Democratic Party, has said she would not override the rule for Mitchell's sake. She supports the intent of the two-primaries law to increase voter participation in primary elections. However, the law also has a grey area, and party leaders can override the two-primaries rule and certify that a candidate is a member of the party they seek to represent.

The controversy surrounding Mitchell's candidacy has sparked a broader conversation about the role of the two-primaries law in the state's political landscape. Some argue that the law is necessary to ensure that candidates are committed to their party. In contrast, others believe it is a form of gatekeeping that disproportionately affects Black candidates.

Mitchell's campaign has brought attention to the importance of local elections and the need for greater participation in the political process. While the two-primaries law can potentially exclude candidates from running for office, it is important to remember that anyone can make a difference in their community by voting and getting involved in local politics.

Mitchell's case also highlights the need for greater diversity in political representation. In a state where Black people make up just 9% of the population, it is crucial that their voices are heard and that they are represented in local government. The two-primaries law, and its potential to be used as a gatekeeping mechanism, only serves to further marginalize already underrepresented communities.

While the outcome of Mitchell's challenge to the two-primaries law remains to be seen, it is clear that the controversy surrounding his candidacy has sparked a meaningful conversation about the need for greater diversity and inclusivity in local politics. By getting involved and exercising our right to vote, we can make a difference in our communities and ensure everyone's voice is heard.

As Mitchell himself has said, "It's important to have more voices and perspectives in our government, and I'm not going to give up on trying to make that happen." This sentiment should inspire us all to get involved and do our part to make a difference in our communities. The road to a political office may be challenging, but with dedication and a commitment to making a difference, we can all positively impact the world around us.