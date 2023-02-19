South Bend, IN

Breaking the Mold: An Inspiring Journey And the Urgent Need for Involvement in Local Politics

Bruce Mitchell, Founder of Be You Movement & South Bend Common Council District 6 Candidate

Do you have a dream of making a difference in your community and the world? You can do so by running for public office, and you can also help your community by voting. This story of Bruce Mitchell, a young Democratic candidate running for South Bend Common Council, shows us that sometimes the road to running for office is not an easy one. But if you are passionate and dedicated to making a difference, then it is worth it.

Mitchell's campaign faced a hurdle when he was told he did not meet a statutory requirement to run on his party's ticket. This requirement stated that a candidate's two most recent votes in Indiana primary elections must have been cast in primaries held by the party he or she seeks to represent. Although the law has a gray area that allows a political party's county chairperson to override the two-primaries rule and certify a candidate as a member of the party, Diana Hess, chairwoman for the St. Joseph County Democratic Party, said she does not intend to override the rule for Mitchell's sake.

Mitchell and other Black candidates for city offices argued at the hearing that the law itself and Democratic leaders' application of the law disproportionately affect their demographic. The law's provision allowing party leaders to override the rule is viewed as a gatekeeping mechanism that stands to keep party elites in power. Mitchell sees his candidacy as a chance to combat the distrust in the political status quo that keeps many voters at home.

The challenge to Mitchell's candidacy highlights the importance of involvement in local politics and why we should exercise our right to vote. Local elections are crucial as they impact our daily lives. You can make a significant difference in your community by voting and running for office. Despite the obstacles and challenges, individuals like Mitchell inspire us to take action and do our part. Let us be motivated to get involved, vote, and make a difference in our communities.

