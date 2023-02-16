South Bend, IN

South Bend Unveils Traffic-Caught-Ya Plan: Speeding Cars to Get Slapped with Speed Humps

Bendr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkQu0_0kp5JKlJ00
Photo byiStock

Buckle up, South Bend residents, because the city engineers have identified dozens of streets in dire need of traffic-calming measures. And if you thought your morning commute was too hectic, wait until you hear this - it will cost an estimated $1.9 million to implement the changes.

So grab your hard hats and road flares, folks, because the city is hosting the first of three open houses to gather feedback on 42 project proposals. Engineers have identified 19 linear miles spread evenly across the six South Bend Common Council districts that could use some serious help.

But don't worry, they didn't just throw darts at a map to come up with this list - city engineer Kara Boyles said they sifted through more than 200 reports residents made from 2018-2021 regarding speeding vehicles to rank high-priority areas. Streets with no sidewalks, no bike lanes, and no traffic control devices were given special consideration. And if there have been any crashes in the area, that just bumped the street up the list even more.

City spending on calming traffic has increased. Spurred by federal pandemic-relief legislation, the budget has jumped to more than $1.4 million in 2022 and sits at $800,000 for 2023. That's a lot of dough to throw around, and they're planning on spending $320,000 in each of the city's six council districts for a total of $1.9 million.

The traffic-calming plan suggests implementing "road diets," which involves reducing the space given to cars along a traffic corridor. It's like when you decide to go on a diet and reduce the space you're taking up on the couch. Adding a left-turn lane to convert four-lane roads to two-through lanes and designating space for bicyclists is also on the table. The expectation is that people will drive slower to feel safe on narrower roads, much like how you slow down when you see a speed camera on the highway.

Speed humps are another tool the city uses to slow down drivers. They're a popular request for slowing down drivers in neighborhoods, but they typically cost $8,000 to $10,000 for the city to install. Councilor Troy Warner says the backlog of demands for speed humps would exceed $4.5 million if completed, and let's face it - we probably don't want to be the city that puts speed humps on every street.

Enforcement of speed limits has also lagged while the South Bend Police Department needs to be fully staffed. But if all goes well with their new contract with officers, they could be fully staffed by 2024. Just in time to catch all those speeders!

So if you want a say in which streets get a facelift, mark your calendar for one of the public meetings being held on February 16, 21, and 23. Who knows, you may have a chance to nominate your street as the most chaotic in the city!

The public meetings will be held at the three different locations on the following dates:

  • Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Rum Village Nature Center, 2626 S. Gertrude St.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Howard Park Event Center, 219 S. Saint Louis St.
  • Thursday, Feb. 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Near Northwest Neighborhood Community Center, 1013 Portage Ave.

Curious about what roads the city is considering in each district? Check 'em out here!

District 1

  • Johnson Street
  • Huey Street
  • Olive Street
  • Lathrop Street
  • Elwood Avenue
  • LaSalle Avenue

District 2

  • Grandview Avenue
  • Vassar Avenue
  • Wilber Street
  • Walnut Street
  • Brookfield Street
  • Prast Boulevard
  • Kaley Street

District 3

  • Wall Street
  • Greenlawn Avenue
  • High Street
  • Calvert Street
  • Broadway Street
  • 36th Street
  • Indiana Avenue

District 4

  • Northshore Drive
  • Corby Boulevard
  • LaSalle Avenue
  • Sunnyside Avenue
  • Rockne Drive
  • Bissell Street
  • Madison Street
  • Manchester Drive

District 5

  • Walter Street
  • Fellows Street
  • Altgeld Street
  • Ridgedale Road
  • Inwood Road
  • Topsfield Road
  • Erskine Boulevard

District 6

  • Ford Street
  • Edison Avenue
  • Indiana Avenue
  • Donald Street
  • Brookfield Street
  • Huron Street
  • Kosciuszko Street
  • Walnut Street

