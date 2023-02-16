South Bend Unveils Traffic-Caught-Ya Plan: Speeding Cars to Get Slapped with Speed Humps

Photo by iStock

Buckle up, South Bend residents, because the city engineers have identified dozens of streets in dire need of traffic-calming measures. And if you thought your morning commute was too hectic, wait until you hear this - it will cost an estimated $1.9 million to implement the changes.

So grab your hard hats and road flares, folks, because the city is hosting the first of three open houses to gather feedback on 42 project proposals. Engineers have identified 19 linear miles spread evenly across the six South Bend Common Council districts that could use some serious help.

But don't worry, they didn't just throw darts at a map to come up with this list - city engineer Kara Boyles said they sifted through more than 200 reports residents made from 2018-2021 regarding speeding vehicles to rank high-priority areas. Streets with no sidewalks, no bike lanes, and no traffic control devices were given special consideration. And if there have been any crashes in the area, that just bumped the street up the list even more.

City spending on calming traffic has increased. Spurred by federal pandemic-relief legislation, the budget has jumped to more than $1.4 million in 2022 and sits at $800,000 for 2023. That's a lot of dough to throw around, and they're planning on spending $320,000 in each of the city's six council districts for a total of $1.9 million.

The traffic-calming plan suggests implementing "road diets," which involves reducing the space given to cars along a traffic corridor. It's like when you decide to go on a diet and reduce the space you're taking up on the couch. Adding a left-turn lane to convert four-lane roads to two-through lanes and designating space for bicyclists is also on the table. The expectation is that people will drive slower to feel safe on narrower roads, much like how you slow down when you see a speed camera on the highway.

Speed humps are another tool the city uses to slow down drivers. They're a popular request for slowing down drivers in neighborhoods, but they typically cost $8,000 to $10,000 for the city to install. Councilor Troy Warner says the backlog of demands for speed humps would exceed $4.5 million if completed, and let's face it - we probably don't want to be the city that puts speed humps on every street.

Enforcement of speed limits has also lagged while the South Bend Police Department needs to be fully staffed. But if all goes well with their new contract with officers, they could be fully staffed by 2024. Just in time to catch all those speeders!

So if you want a say in which streets get a facelift, mark your calendar for one of the public meetings being held on February 16, 21, and 23. Who knows, you may have a chance to nominate your street as the most chaotic in the city!

The public meetings will be held at the three different locations on the following dates:

Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Rum Village Nature Center, 2626 S. Gertrude St.

at Rum Village Nature Center, 2626 S. Gertrude St. Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Howard Park Event Center, 219 S. Saint Louis St.

at Howard Park Event Center, 219 S. Saint Louis St. Thursday, Feb. 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Near Northwest Neighborhood Community Center, 1013 Portage Ave.

Curious about what roads the city is considering in each district? Check 'em out here!

District 1

Johnson Street

Huey Street

Olive Street

Lathrop Street

Elwood Avenue

LaSalle Avenue

District 2

Grandview Avenue

Vassar Avenue

Wilber Street

Walnut Street

Brookfield Street

Prast Boulevard

Kaley Street

District 3

Wall Street

Greenlawn Avenue

High Street

Calvert Street

Broadway Street

36th Street

Indiana Avenue

District 4

Northshore Drive

Corby Boulevard

LaSalle Avenue

Sunnyside Avenue

Rockne Drive

Bissell Street

Madison Street

Manchester Drive

District 5

Walter Street

Fellows Street

Altgeld Street

Ridgedale Road

Inwood Road

Topsfield Road

Erskine Boulevard

District 6