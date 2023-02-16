"Importin' Joe's Ethiopian Coffee brews success, aims for national distribution while helping communities thrive!

Importin Joe's Founder, Joseph Luten Photo by SBEAP

Importin' Joe's Ethiopian Coffee is making waves from Ethiopia to the Michiana region as it hits the shelves of Meijer stores in Mishawaka. Co-Founder and President Joseph Luten couldn't be more thrilled to finally be breaking into a large retail chain. "It's a great opportunity for us to give representation for minority-owned local businesses," said Luten.

Launched by Joseph and his wife Afomia in the middle of a pandemic, the two have been working tirelessly to bring authentic Ethiopian coffee to the community. Importin' Joe's Ethiopian Coffee is now in nearly a dozen locations in the area, with hopes of scaling up even further. Their goal? National distribution.

As one of only two black-owned coffee companies with national distribution in the country, Importin' Joe's is bringing important representation to the industry. They're not just hoping to distribute their delicious coffee; they're also aiming to teach at-risk youth commercial processes and introduce them to new industries that they may have never considered.

Importin' Joe's Ethiopian Coffee Photo by Importin' Joe's

And the community is stepping up to support them, too. Project Impact, an organization in South Bend that provides resources to help minority-owned businesses like Importin' Joe's thrive, shines a bright light on these local businesses. "It's also a matter of making sure that these are the businesses that I feel are really the lifeblood of entrepreneurship and a community they get the least amount of attention, so we're just shining a bright light on them and trying to make sure that there were bringing them to the forefront," said James Summers, Volunteer Executive Director of Project Impact.

Importin' Joe's isn't just hoping to make an impact in the Michiana region; they're also aiming to give back to their roots in Ethiopia. Luten's goal is to cultivate a community that can eventually accommodate 15,000 or more children and women in Ethiopia. They're not just selling coffee; they're making history and changing lives.

ImportinJoes.com