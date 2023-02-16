South Bend Native Shakes Up Politics with Presidential Candidacy

Ashaki Nichols, US Presidential Candidate (Redemption Party) Photo by iHeart Radio

The nation received exciting news as Ashaki Noni Nichols announced her candidacy for President of the United States. With a solid legal and administrative background and experience working with the military and local government, Ashaki is ready to fight for the issues that matter most to everyday Americans.

In a statement, Ashaki shared, "I am committed to getting our economy back on track, our children having better educational choices, and working with congress to ensure our citizens have affordable healthcare. I am a candidate for the people and will fight for the issues that matter most to everyday Americans."

With a proven track record of connecting with those of influence to move initiatives forward, Ashaki has demonstrated a clear understanding of the weight of the constitution and how it needs to be upheld for our country to succeed. Though new to the political arena, her experience as a successful business owner and understanding of navigating politics make Ashaki a formidable candidate.

"I am excited to be a part of this process and to have the opportunity to share my vision for this country with the American people," said Ashaki. "I look forward to the upcoming campaign and the chance to earn the support of the people."

Ashaki's candidacy is a hopeful and uplifting development for the country, offering a new perspective and fresh ideas to help tackle the nation's challenges. As the campaign unfolds, Americans can expect to hear more about Ashaki's vision for the future and how they plan to make it a reality.

For more information about Ashaki Nichols and their campaign, visit www.nicholsforpresident.com.