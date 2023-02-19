Redemption Party Launches to Offer a Fresh Approach to American Politics, Led by Presidential Candidate Ashaki Nichols

In a bid to change the political landscape of the United States, a group of individuals has announced the formation of a new political party, the Redemption Party. With a focus on promoting transparency, accountability, and representation for all citizens, the party aims to provide a fresh perspective and new solutions to the country's issues.

Redemption Party Logo. Photo by Redemption Party

The Redemption Party is committed to Fiscal Responsibility, Limited Government, and Constitutional Sovereignty. It plans to field candidates in local, state, and national elections, offering citizens a new approach to government and a renewed commitment to the values that make America great.

Speaking at the announcement, the party's federal candidate and 2024 United States Presidential Candidate Ashaki Nichols said, "We are tired of the same old politics and the same old politicians. The Redemption Party offers a new approach and a renewed commitment to the values that make our country great."

The party's message centers around giving a voice to the people, with Nichols stating that "every American deserves a say in how our country is run and that government should work for the people, not the other way around."

The Redemption Party will hold public meetings and events to engage citizens, build a solid support base, and get feedback from the public. With its focus on providing a fresh perspective and new solutions to the country's issues, the Redemption Party is a welcome addition to the political landscape, offering citizens an opportunity to vote for change in the upcoming elections.

For more information about the Redemption Party, visit the party's website www.redemption-party.com or email them directly at usaredemptionparty@gmail.com.

Ashaki Nichols is a native of South Bend, Indiana, and attended Lasalle High School. She currently resides with her husband Dion in McDonough, Georgia.

To learn more about her and her campaign visit www.nichols4president.org.