Shane Williams, 30-year Radio Vet, Honored with South Bend's Obama Award

Shane Williams, Sr., leads the annual Red Ribbon March in South Bend, Indiana. Red Ribbon Week is a campaign that promotes drug prevention. Photo by South Bend Heritage Foundation

As Black History Month kicks off, the City of South Bend - Municipal Government is honoring local African Americans who have significantly impacted the community. From February 20th to February 26th, billboards across South Bend will showcase the contributions of individuals who have played a crucial role in the city's history and culture. This initiative is intended to enrich residents' understanding of the African American community and their contributions to South Bend's growth.

Shane Williams, Sr. Photo by Shane Williams, Sr.

Shane Williams has been awarded the Obama Award for Black History Month to recognize his outstanding volunteer contributions to community service. Shane is a broadcast producer at WUBS Radio Station, a music producer, and a songwriter. Music has been his passion since an early age, and he firmly believes that it's the universal language that speaks the voice of every culture.

Shane Williams & Rev. Sylvester Williams (WUBS Radio) Photo by South Bend Tribune

Besides his role at WUBS, Shane is also involved with the Violent Free Campaign and UBS Outreach, spreading positive content through music, spoken word, and video. He has also served as the Director of the Fine Arts with Gentlemen & Scholars Master Mentoring Group, which is dedicated to helping people change their lives through mentorship.

Shane's contributions to the community have been substantial, and he often promotes peace and love wherever he goes. His work with the Violent Free Campaign has helped reduce violence in the city, and his efforts with UBS Outreach have brought positive content to the community through music and video.

Shane's well-deserved recognition will culminate in an awards ceremony hosted by Mayor James Mueller at the Charles Black Community Center on Thursday, February 23rd. This event is open to the public and will celebrate the contributions of this year's honorees.

Shane's passion for music and community service is truly inspiring, and his impact on South Bend cannot be overstated. His commitment to promoting peace and positivity through his work inspires all who know him. His well-deserved recognition is a testament to his hard work and dedication. We celebrate Shane Williams during Black History Month and look forward to seeing the positive impact he will continue to make on the community.