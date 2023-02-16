South Bend City Councilman Defends 1st Time Candidate Against Challenger

Henry Davis, Jr., Common Councilman, South Bend, Indiana, District 2 Photo by Henry Davis, Jr.

South Bend, IN - A challenge to Mr. Bruce Mitchell's candidacy for the 6th district Common Council race has been filed by retired elected official Mike Kruk. Kruk is contesting Mitchell's candidacy based on a state law that is managed locally, claiming that Mitchell has not met the requirements to participate in the election.

The Indiana state law requires that an individual participate in two primary votes before they can participate in any contest. The local parties, Republican and Democrat, have the power to control this process, with the local party chairman having the ability to sign off on any candidate they desire.

Mitchell, a first-time Democratic candidate, is a product of South Bend schools, a small business owner, and an Army combat veteran. He says that Kruk's challenge is nothing more than an attempt to derail his campaign.

Councilman Henry Davis Jr. of the 2nd District in the City of South Bend is pleased with the attention that the local races are garnering. "It's only when South Bend becomes the city for everyone when everyone has the opportunity to participate," he said in a statement.

The Election Board will commence a meeting today to hear the challenge filed by Kruk. The outcome of the meeting will determine whether Mitchell's name will appear on the ballot for the 6th district Common Council race. The eyes of the South Bend community are closely watching as the Election Board hears the case and prepares to make a decision.

Bruce Mitchell, Candidate for 6th District South Bend Common Council Photo by Bruce Mithcell

Mr. Bruce Mitchell released the following statement:

I recently filed to run as a Democratic candidate for a seat on South Bend Common Council representing District 6. There are two mechanisms for being certified to run as a Democrat: Voting in the last two primaries as a Democrat or with the county Democratic Party chair’s seal of approval. Even though I have always registered as a Democrat, I hadn’t voted in the last two primaries so I sought the nod from Chairperson Diana Hess.

I explained to her my political ideology, which is blue through and true. I explained how my family’s deep roots in District 6 can galvanize many who feel unheard by local and national politics. I explained how my Black and Latino background can unite constituencies and bring them to the political process and ballot box.

I explained my awareness that I am a political novice and that I secured a mentorship from a former Democratic Party campaign manager. I explained how my age can bring younger faces to an increasingly older Democratic Party. I explained the importance of having a contested primary to create discourse.

Hess refused to certify me. I asked what objective and public criteria were used. For that, she offered me no explanation.