South Bend City Clerk: Working Together After COVID

Author: Mrs. Dawn M. Jones, MPA, City Clerk, South Bend, Indiana, USA

Submission: February 2023

Worldwide we still suffer from COVID-19's global impact on our health, including not only corporate vitality, but also the well-being of health care professionals, patients, families and educators, among others. In 2021, everyone returned to work, but working from home and avoiding human interaction created a new work ethic and performance.

One student I interviewed for the youth council put it well: Everyone came back to the building, but no one was mentally prepared for the mental aftermath of COVID-19. Eighth-graders returned to high school as sophomores and expected to perform as sophomores while navigating mentally as freshmen. Expectations of them were unrealistic as they were not afforded the opportunity to grow as freshmen but were expected to come back as “normal” students when many had also suffered loss in their own families.

Although physical survival was apparent, mental survival was not. There were even honor students failing classes due to lack of direct interaction with students and teachers, socializing through sports, clubs, after school events and more. Students mentioned the existence of anxiety due to the unpredictability of virtual education versus the consistency of physical presence that went unrecognized.

As elected officials we were no different. During our first year on the job, we were expected to carry out our duties in accordance with business as usual although we were in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. Municipal ordinances and state regulations were changed to satisfy the needs of the directives issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This was done to ensure that our citizens would be able to survive the pandemic and our city would continue to make progress. The first and third Wednesday of every month continued to be set aside for the filing of resolutions and ordinances, while council sessions continued to be held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

As newly elected officials, we were tasked with maintaining forward momentum for the community. Although executive orders assisted with the process by allowing tasks to be completed virtually, the physical human interaction component needed to establish relationships was not included. Conferences, workshops, meetings and the like, all ways of learning and bonding with others, was not an option the first year and a half. Consequently, the lack of communication, including body language, breathing and facial expressions, affected our innate ability to frame adequate relationships. Rather than encouraging us to connect, returning to work has left us with an erroneous feeling of autonomy hindering inclusion when it comes to those in our communities expressing their needs.

We must work together, utilizing our myriad of backgrounds and experiences, to better South Bend. After all, it’s our community. However, South Benders cannot participate if they are unaware of how their government operates. As city clerk, I understand the importance of keeping South Benders informed while ensuring that governmental processes are transparent.

I continue to seek methods of communication that will provide the public with information concerning the ordinances and resolutions introduced by the administration and the legislative body. Recognizing the communication deficit produced by the absence of genuine human connection over nearly two years of fighting a pandemic, we must strive to rebuild the feeling of community required to advance our city by including everyone. The system of a three-fold city government was designed to ensure accountability and to educate and empower the public to make decisions. Specific roles of the local legislative body and administration are in place to identify and address the needs of the South Benders. My role is to process legislative and executive activity and make sure procedures are public.

I have been tasked with doing the same work as I have always been doing as city clerk with less resources and less manpower as my budget and staff has been reduced. However, the work still gets done with all the bells and whistles established in the Indiana Code.

I want to assure the public I remain committed to connecting our residents through various methods of communication, making sure everyone has equal access to receive information as well as contribute. Together, we can transform South Bend into a wonderful place to live. Together we can. Together we will.

Mrs. Dawn Jones was elected in a special caucus election in 2019 to serve as the Clerk for the City of the South Bend. The Clerk's Office represents its own branch of the local government while also serving as the clerk to the legislative branch of the city, the Common Council.