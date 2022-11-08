SimpleMDM for Real Estate Companies

Over the last few years, the amount of web traffic generated by desktop computers has been about equal to the amount from mobile devices. For a while, the share of traffic coming through mobile devices (not including tablets) has been around 50%. But in Q1 2021, data showed that 54.8% of global traffic came from mobile users alone. The trend is clear: mobile devices are going to be the primary way that people access the internet for years to come.

Unfortunately, the proliferation of mobile devices has given rise to a range of security threats. Mobile phones are vulnerable in many ways, but the most significant threat is that they can be used as a gateway into your company’s network. In the real estate industry, agents are entrusted with sensitive client information, and the breach of information security can be devastating.

Don't lose hope yet! There is good news: Mobile device management (MDM) solutions provide a way to thwart many types of attacks and effectively manage different kinds, locations and uses for any given mobile device.

In this article, we examine SimpleMDM, a device management solution, together with its features, benefits, and common issues.

What is mobile device management (MDM)?

Mobile device management (MDM) provides organizations with the tools needed to set and enforce policies on a variety of mobile devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This is done through enrolling, configuring and securing portable devices in order to control how employees use them.

MDM software optimizes all of a company's mobile devices (phones, tablets and laptops) to increase efficiency. Its main function is to secure the user's information while allowing access only when necessary.

MDM allows organizations to control the use of mobile devices on their network by setting policies. This includes blocking certain apps or websites, locking down devices with PINs and passwords, remotely wiping information from lost or stolen phones, and more. It also provides a way for IT departments to manage software updates, security patches and other maintenance tasks that keep devices safe from hackers.

Different types of MDM platforms are suitable for different kinds of devices, capabilities, and operating systems.

Why do real estate agents need MDM?

MDM solutions help real estate businesses manage their entire process flow, including communication between parties and asset transfer. They also address unforeseen issues or delays that arise during the transaction process. For example, real estate agents can use MDM to securely send and receive documents, such as purchase agreements, via email or text message. They also need to be able to access those files remotely in case they lose their phones or leave them behind at a café or restaurant.

What is SimpleMDM?

If you are a real estate agent, or work in the property management industry, Simple MDM could be just what you need. SimpleMDM is designed to help manage mobile assets and devices across your organization. It's a mobile device management solution, however, it's more than that.

SimpleMDM is a mobile device management solution that allows businesses to automate, manage and deploy updates, licenses and applications across Apple devices. To use it, administrators can enroll employees' personal devices in the company's mobile device management system by using Apple configurator, email, web link or SMS. It offers a robust set of security and compliance features, including two-factor authentication, file-encryption recovery and app blocking.

Pricing is available on monthly and yearly subscriptions and support is extended via online chat, knowledgebase and forum.

How does SimpleMDM work?

The SimpleMDM API enables developers to integrate the system with third-party applications including OneLogin and Munki.

With SimpleMDM, IT teams can locate the physical location of networked devices in real time, configure a global HTTP proxy and content filter to block certain websites on employee mobile phones while allowing access to others. The application also lets administrators install apps without prompting permission notifications or password input from users—a boon for corporate compliance officers who want their employees' mobile communications monitored at all times. In addition, managers can forcefully wipe or unlock devices by deleting information and disabling access to apps in the event of a policy breach.

Why should real estate companies use SimpleMDM?

Due to their advanced functionality and ease of use, MDM solutions like SimpleMDM are more common among large enterprises with numerous mobile devices than Apple Configurator.

While an iOS device is plugged into a computer, administrators can control configurations and install applications through Apple Configurator. However, most system admins prefer to use an MDM solution in conjunction with Apple Configurator because it gives them more granular control over settings such as security policies.

For large real estate companies, SimpleMDM is ideal because it allows them to manage a huge number of devices and provide one central location where administrators can monitor all the data on mobile devices. If you want to set up a security policy that requires two-factor authentication for all of the real estate agents with Apple devices, you can use SimpleMDM to configure this requirement on each device.

Best Features of SimpleMDM

Simple MDM is a feature-rich, easy to use solution that offers a lot of value at a reasonable price. It has an intuitive user interface and makes it easy for administrators to manage devices on a large scale, perfect for real estate companies with a large group of real estate agents.

Here are some of the best features of SimpleMDM:

Easy device enrollment

With the Automated Device Enrollment (ADE) program, companies can link any iOS device purchased from Apple or an Apple Authorized Reseller to your Apple Business Manager account automatically. A real estate firm with many Apple products in its workplace is likely to find that this feature will be convenient.

Real-time data

The Device Details screen gives a quick look at your OS, hardware encryption, security settings and installed apps. This allows companies to ensure that all devices are up-to-date and meet the company's security standards, especially for real estate firms where most users are in the field.

Device location tracking

Device tracking shows you where all your devices are located and what they’re doing. This is helpful for locating missing equipment and monitoring the whereabouts of remote workers like real estate agents.

Safe and secure data

SimpleMDM is designed with high-security and data protection in mind. It can perform two-factor authentication by administering the process and integrating with your existing identity provider. It also ensures that all data stays within the business apps and requires secure passcodes. Additionally, it can disable apps or block features when your policies are violated.

Audit logs for easy tracking

The admin namespace allows you to create an audit log that records who performed what actions and when within the administrator portal as well as in your API calls. Real estate companies can use this information to determine which applications and settings have been changed by users with different access levels.

Customizable configuration

Advanced configuration options give you the power to adapt your workflow to meet changing needs. In real estate companies, this can be especially useful for managing the workflow of your real estate agents. You can set up additional permission levels to restrict access to specific features, create custom fields and views on existing resources, and more.

Benefits of SimpleMDM

Reduced security breach instances are one of the biggest motivators for implementing mobile device management—but most organizations gain several additional benefits from an MDM program like SimpleMDM:

Fully collaborative workflows and a greater degree of flexibility: It allows workers in remote locations to do their jobs from any location, reporting to line managers and achieving set targets as a team without needing physical contact.

It allows workers in remote locations to do their jobs from any location, reporting to line managers and achieving set targets as a team without needing physical contact. Reduced costs: MDM-services such as SimpleMDM can be more cost-effective than acquiring new sets of devices and software for workers, because it allows companies to rely on the equipment that their employees already own.

MDM-services such as SimpleMDM can be more cost-effective than acquiring new sets of devices and software for workers, because it allows companies to rely on the equipment that their employees already own. Increased security: No breaches, less chance of malware infection. And no having personal data stolen either!

No breaches, less chance of malware infection. And no having personal data stolen either! Remote security: Allows a remote administrator to scrutinize users, devices and applications for malicious content.

Allows a remote administrator to scrutinize users, devices and applications for malicious content. Increased peace of mind: You'll never have to worry about losing your data again.

You'll never have to worry about losing your data again. Tidy up the mobile device: Erases temporary files to keep space clear and running smoothly.

Erases temporary files to keep space clear and running smoothly. Encrypted communication: Allows the exchange of proprietary information between employees while preventing unauthorized access.

Allows the exchange of proprietary information between employees while preventing unauthorized access. Less need for internal support: Companies can control device updates and reduce the risk of data loss by implementing MDM solutions, enabling them to avoid costs associated with fighting potential breaches or recovering from them if they do occur.

Customer Support

Support is available through online chat, knowledge base, blog , and forum. With response times under 30 minutes during business hours, you can get the answers to your questions quickly.

Pricing

SimpleMDM pricing according to GetApp is $2.50/month per device but monthly and annual payment plans are available. SimpleMDM also offers a free 30-day trial with no credit card required but comes with unlimited devices and unrestricted functionality.

Ultimately, MDM solutions can protect your company from breaches and viruses, and they can protect your clients as well. This is done by providing better management of your mobile devices and the security policies that are implemented on those devices. In real estate, the value of this kind of protection cannot be overstated. If you're using a traditional system to track client information, a breach of that system could cost you dearly in both fines and reputation. That's why it's smart to adopt an advanced approach like MDM software.