How Real Estate Agents Can Gain More Local Visibility

Today's consumers are constantly in pursuit of new and relevant information. When thinking about ways to get more local real estate business, you must do some creative things to stand out and bring new people into your lead funnel. In addition to implementing modern forms of marketing, real estate professionals should consider implementing techniques to gain more local visibility.

local real estate search Shutterstock

In a previous article, we discussed different marketing strategies for local real estate which include technology and traditional marketing techniques. Now, to help real estate agents like you gain more visibility in your community, we've listed several strategies below that can boost your reach and generate leads.

Why Local Visibility Matters?

Local visibility is important because it helps you connect with your potential customers. Remember that buying or selling a home is an emotional process, and often buyers and sellers want to go with their gut when making decisions. Real estate agents, who help fuel that decision-making process, have an active role in securing the position of trusted advisor and mutual partner.

When real estate agents establish trust through local visibility and authentic community engagement, they ultimately secure more conversations and increase lead generation potential. Homeowners will be more likely to trust you if they can tell that you have a thorough understanding of the local market. This leads to more business for you!

In addition, when people know about your business and what you do, they are more likely to call or contact you when they need help finding their dream home or selling theirs.

How To Gain More Local Visibility

There are many ways to gain local visibility, but they all boil down to one thing: engagement. You have to be active in the community and interact with people on a regular basis. Here’s how you can start building your local visibility today:

To become more visible to the local community, learn more about it.

Remember, real estate is still a local market despite the never-ending progress of the Internet. While technology can provide many opportunities for visibility and promotion, it's important to remember that new clients and customers can't be found without physical meetings and community events. It may seem vintage, but it's still effective. And if you're able to create a connection with your community and distinguish yourself from other real estate agents, your online marketing efforts will have much greater potential.

To succeed in your niche, you need to understand the people who live there. Whether they are clients or potential clients, communities have concerns and questions that affect their decisions about purchases; as a marketer, it's important for you to know what those questions are so that you can address them in your marketing efforts. The best way to do this is by getting out of your office and talking with people in person.

Here are some ideas on how to learn more about the local area or community:

Go to local events and meet people. Meetings of community groups, political organizations, or even social clubs may be a good place to start.

Meetings of community groups, political organizations, or even social clubs may be a good place to start. Talk to people in local coffee shops and restaurants. This is a great opportunity for you to strike up conversations with other people in the area—and learn more about what they think about your service or properties!

This is a great opportunity for you to strike up conversations with other people in the area—and learn more about what they think about your service or properties! Tap into your inner circle. Send out emails to ask your friends and colleagues for introductions to people in the area who can share their knowledge with you.

Send out emails to ask your friends and colleagues for introductions to people in the area who can share their knowledge with you. Analyze and participate in social media conversations through local groups formed around Facebook, WhatsApp, or Telegram.

through local groups formed around Facebook, WhatsApp, or Telegram. For example, if Miami, Florida is your niche market, you could search for (or even create) local Facebook groups that are based in Miami—and engage with the members to get a feel of what they enjoy about living there.

Take advantage of the local resources. You can find plenty of useful information about the area on websites like Zillow, Houzz, and Yelp. These will give you an idea of what other people are looking for when they buy or rent a property.

Become a recognized authority on specific real estate–related topics in your community by creating content based on locally relevant topics.

Creating content that is specific to your local audience's needs, rather than writing about general topics in a vacuum, will boost your chances of standing out and establishing local visibility.

One sure way to develop locally relevant content is to do research of the topics and keywords that your local audience is interested in. For instance, a real estate agent who specializes in the Miami housing market can use Google Trends or an SEO tool to check what people are searching for the most right now.

Looking at relevant conversations and questions among your target audience can give you inspiration for blog content, as well as for creating other types of online content. Use your local knowledge to provide relevant information that will help your audience make decisions about their own property. This can include anything from tips on how to use their home more effectively and efficiently (for example, by reducing energy costs) to teaching them how to get the most out of their investment by making smart upgrades or repairs.

To illustrate, a real estate agent with the Miami niche market might create short videos answering such questions as “Is Miami a good place to live?" or "Is it good to invest in Miami real estate?" Such content could help increase awareness among prospective home buyers.

Use local data to add authority and relevance to your content.

Local data can also help you add authority and relevance to your content by demonstrating your expertise. Integrating multiple reliable sources with your own knowledge of the real estate market in your area can lead to a complete picture.

For example, a real estate agent in Miami could write a post about the best neighborhoods to live in. The post would include information on crime rates and schools, as well as local amenities such as shopping centers and gyms. By including this data, you can make your content more relevant to readers who live in or are considering moving to Miami.

So, make sure your content is both accurate and informative. After all, there's nothing more annoying than reading content that's full of mistakes.

Here are some good places to find U.S.-based real estate data:

Become an advocate for issues affecting the local community.

An excellent way to develop relationships with your community is by advocating for its members. Creating content that speaks to the concerns of your local community will impact people in a meaningful way.

For example, if you market properties in an area where there are many homeless people and the local government is not doing enough to address this problem, create content that draws attention to their plight. This can be done through social media posts or by creating informational resources that answer questions about homelessness in your community.

Always be on the lookout for ways you can volunteer or lend a helping hand. You can do this by joining local organizations, attending meetings and events, and volunteering for committees. If you don’t see an organization that matches your interests or expertise, consider starting one yourself.

Tap into your community to find partnership opportunities.

Get to know the best people in your community and create marketing collaborations with them. You can both promote yourselves by using this content to attract new customers.

You can team up with local businesses to promote them and their services through your real estate marketing efforts. This is a great way for you to get more exposure in your community and build relationships with other business owners. Offer free advertising space on your website, social media profiles, and email newsletter to local businesses in exchange for the same treatment from them.

Make sure you have their contact information so that you can stay in touch with them throughout the year. This will help you get more opportunities to promote yourself while also helping others with what they need.

Use multiple channels to gain more local visibility.

In an increasingly crowded real estate market, it is more important than ever to gain visibility in the local community. Real estate professionals with the most success are using multiple channels, including social media and online advertising, to gain local visibility.

By directly engaging local individuals and businesses, plus group-based social media marketing and local content marketing done right, real estate professionals will have multiple opportunities to reach their ideal clients.

This approach allows them to consistently reach the right audience with their services and gain new business. In the end, though, it all comes down to distributing a strong and integrated message.

If you want to boost your local visibility, remember that while search engine optimization is important, it's not everything. In fact, it shouldn't be an end in and of itself. Local visibility stems from establishing relationships with the people in your community and engaging with them in a variety of different ways. If you take the time to create a strong foundation for your local marketing strategy, you'll be much better positioned to succeed over the long term.