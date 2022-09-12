Cumming family turning to strangers to save birthday for boy with autism after years of no shows

Austin Sosebee smiling (Photo/Amber Sosebee)

(Forsyth County, GA) At any age, it’s human nature to want to feel loved. But at eight years old, one Forsyth County boy could use the reassurance more than ever.

Austin Sosebee is an eight year old boy from Cumming, Georgia who loves Spider-Man, minecraft, and football. But his family says Austin has been going through a rough transition in his life and has trouble socializing with other kids.

Austin turns nine on September 14th. While birthdays often tend to be the most exciting day of the year for kids, Austin’s family says he has had several birthday parties where nobody has shown up. His aunt, Bri Sosebee, says she sees this taking an emotional toll on Austin.

“People tend to bully him at school, no one wants to show up to any of his events,” said Bri. “He is a little discouraged that people don’t think of him. He is autistic and doesn’t understand.”

His mother, Amber, says that while Austin’s cognitive processes function differently than some, he is ultimately the same as any other eight year old boy.

“Everyone is the same no matter what their disability is. Everyone has feelings,” said Amber. “He has a big heart, and he’ll help anyone who needs [it].”

This year, Austin’s family is turning to strangers to make sure he knows he’s loved. They are inviting anyone across Georgia to write and send Austin a birthday card. Amber says she hopes the cards will show Austin there are good people in the world, not just mean ones.

”Maybe a few birthday cards and he would realize there are others who actually want to send him something, who actually care,” said Bri. ”Every kid deserves to be loved.”

For those interested in sending Austin a birthday card, the family asks that you send them to 7830 Smith Farm Road, Cumming, GA 30028.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Ben Lacina at benjaminclacina@gmail.com