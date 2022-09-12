Cumming, GA

Cumming family turning to strangers to save birthday for boy with autism after years of no shows

Ben Lacina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ohXNL_0hs8QsBn00
Austin Sosebee smiling(Photo/Amber Sosebee)

(Forsyth County, GA) At any age, it’s human nature to want to feel loved. But at eight years old, one Forsyth County boy could use the reassurance more than ever.

Austin Sosebee is an eight year old boy from Cumming, Georgia who loves Spider-Man, minecraft, and football. But his family says Austin has been going through a rough transition in his life and has trouble socializing with other kids.

Austin turns nine on September 14th. While birthdays often tend to be the most exciting day of the year for kids, Austin’s family says he has had several birthday parties where nobody has shown up. His aunt, Bri Sosebee, says she sees this taking an emotional toll on Austin.

“People tend to bully him at school, no one wants to show up to any of his events,” said Bri. “He is a little discouraged that people don’t think of him. He is autistic and doesn’t understand.”

His mother, Amber, says that while Austin’s cognitive processes function differently than some, he is ultimately the same as any other eight year old boy.

“Everyone is the same no matter what their disability is. Everyone has feelings,” said Amber. “He has a big heart, and he’ll help anyone who needs [it].”

This year, Austin’s family is turning to strangers to make sure he knows he’s loved. They are inviting anyone across Georgia to write and send Austin a birthday card. Amber says she hopes the cards will show Austin there are good people in the world, not just mean ones.

”Maybe a few birthday cards and he would realize there are others who actually want to send him something, who actually care,” said Bri. ”Every kid deserves to be loved.”

For those interested in sending Austin a birthday card, the family asks that you send them to 7830 Smith Farm Road, Cumming, GA 30028.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Ben Lacina at benjaminclacina@gmail.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# birthday# autism awareness

Comments / 19

Published by

Ben Lacina's writing experience allows him to tackle a myriad of subjects and stories. His background in science helps him use his writing experience to translate complicated topics into understandable content for a wide audience.

Athens, GA
281 followers

More from Ben Lacina

Forsyth County, GA

235 years young: FoCo officials and residents celebrate the anniversary of the Constitution’s signing

FoCo Board of Commissioners with the Sons and Daughter of the American Revolution(Photo/Forsyth County Board of Commissioners) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners met with local historical society members to commemorate the 235th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Tons of trash cleaned from Lake Lanier - how you can help FoCo volunteers do it again

Crew and machinery cleaning up Lake Lanier for Shore Sweep(Photo/Lake Lanier Association) (Forsyth County, GA) Each year Lake Lanier is frequented by over 10 million visitors, the bulk of which come during the warm weather between Memorial Day and Labor Day. But many of the memories made during the lake’s peak season are evidenced by leftover trash, debris, and litter, and local groups are doing their part to keep the lake clean and safe.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same time

Digital Ignition office building(Photo/Digital Ignition website) (Forsyth County, GA) After the film industry had another record-setting year of economic impact in Georgia, filmmakers have several options in the state for their next production. Find out how one Forsyth County technology incubator is trying – and succeeding – in bringing more film to the county.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

UPDATE: Boil water advisory now lifted after crews repair water main leak

Boiling water amidst a boil water advisory(Photo/Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) As of August 24, Forsyth County officials have announced that the boil water advisory issued for areas around Shady Grove Road on August 22 has now been lifted. Here is what to know and how officials have confirmed that the local water is no longer potentially contaminated.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Boil water advisory issued for parts of FoCo after water main leakage

Boiling water amidst a boil water advisory(Photo/Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County officials have issued a boil water advisory on Monday, August 22 for sections of the County after a water main leak. Here’s who could be affected and what a boil water advisory means for them.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Locals ready to see one of FoCo’s biggest outdoor attractions return to form

Section of the Big Creek Greenway(Photo/Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Website) (Forsyth County, GA) Having days filled with work, errands, and everything in between, many folks turn to nature to unplug from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. As the Big Creek Greenway undergoes repairs, some Forsyth County residents are more than ready for the popular trail to return to its full form.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

This car part is being stolen more than ever - what FoCo residents can do to protect their vehicles

Catalytic converter detached from a car(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Some Forsyth County car owners are finding themselves victims of an ongoing national trend: the catalytic converters from their vehicles have been stolen.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County’s new performing arts center offers entertainment for theater lovers at affordable price

FoCAL performance of "Guys and Dolls"(Photo/FoCAL Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) In just over a week, the Forsyth County Art and Learning (FoCAL) Center will host one of its several upcoming productions that will keep the community busy into the summer of 2023 - all without burning a hole in your wallet.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

How Forsyth County helped Georgia’s film industry break its economic impact record - again

'Freaky' filmed at Denmark High School in Forsyth County(Photo/'Freaky' trailer) (Forsyth County, GA) Georgia’s film industry is one of the largest in the nation, and it’s now bigger than ever before. As Forsyth County keeps pushing to attract producers and filmmakers, be on the lookout for what everyday places around the county are getting a cameo on the big screen.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

New campaign announced to recruit foster care parents in Forsyth County and rest of Georgia

Little girl in foster care(Photo/Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) They say children are the future, but to reach their potential, they must be cared for in the present. But not all children are being raised in safe homes. That’s why Georgia officials just announced a new campaign in an effort to provide more caring homes for children in need in Forsyth County and beyond.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

What’s on tap? Forsyth County has the brewery scene bottled up

Socializing at NoFo brewery(Photo/NoFo Brew Co & Distillery Instagram page) (Forsyth County, GA) Need something to quench your thirst in the summer heat? Or maybe to take the edge off after a long day of work? With the recent brewery boom in Forsyth County, you might find just what you’re looking for - and more - nearby.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Ready for an adventure? How Forsyth County hiking trails are designed to be fun for all

View at Sawnee Mountain Preserve(Photo/Forsyth County Parks & Rec Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) While phones, computers, and other technologies serve as constant sources of entertainment, many people use hiking as a way to get out of the house and take a break from the screens. Forsyth County has plenty of trails and activities to offer where you can reconnect with nature and break a sweat while you’re doing it.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Bright future ahead for solar power in Forsyth County

Solar panels atop a roof(Photo/Solar CrowdSource Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) While enthusiasts have long spelled out the environmental benefits of renewable energy, for the first time ever, it can be the more cost effective option. Find out how going green in your home in Forsyth County is actually keeping more green in your pocket.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

What does Forsyth County’s push for local art look like?

Dancers perform at the 2022 North Georgia Indian Dance Festival.(Photo/Ahna Phillips) (Forsyth County, GA) Art can be created in all sorts of different shapes, sizes, forms, and mediums. Forsyth County art-enthusiasts are pushing to make art, as a witness or participant, abundantly accessible to both children and adults residing here.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

A/C units breaking in FoCo summer heat: Why and how to protect yours

A/C unit outside of a house(Photo/Gainesville Mechanical, Inc. Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) When a quick walk to your car has sweat beading on your forehead, you know it’s a Georgia summer. While air conditioners are a homeowner’s best defense against the sweltering temperatures, this is also the time when they are the most susceptible to breaking.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

What remains post Roe? The pregnancy, planning and abortion options available in Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) In the wake of Roe v. Wade’s overturning, individual states now have the power to determine their own abortion laws. While Georgia’s abortion laws will likely soon be stricter, there will continue to be resources available to Forsyth County women.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

How UNG helped Georgia universities make nearly $20 billion dollar in economic impact

University of North Georgia Cumming campus(Photo/UNG Cumming Campus Facebook Page) Institutes of higher education often economically benefit the areas and communities around them. Here’s a dive into the numbers to see how one college is making an impact in Forsyth County, along with other colleges across Georgia.

Read full story
4 comments
Forsyth County, GA

New Census shows how Forsyth County population changed from 2020 to 2021

Annual Census reports for 2020(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Newest census data reveals how Georgia’s population has been shifting. Here is what has changed in Forsyth County and how it compares to the state as a whole.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Holiday dangers on the road and water: reports are in for FoCo violations during July 4th weekend

Police car lights(Photo/Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) Holidays are oftentimes the perfect storm for all sorts of accidents, as many people travel, drink, and celebrate. Independence Day can be even more dangerous when adding fireworks to the mix. Here’s a look at how Forsyth County fared during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy