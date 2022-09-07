235 years young: FoCo officials and residents celebrate the anniversary of the Constitution’s signing

FoCo Board of Commissioners with the Sons and Daughter of the American Revolution (Photo/Forsyth County Board of Commissioners)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners met with local historical society members to commemorate the 235th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution.

The Constitution was signed on September 17, 1787. With just 4,543 words, the Constitution has served as the foundation of the United States government establishing its limitations, the checks and balances of its branches, and the principles of individual liberty and responsibility.

For their September 1 meeting, the Board of Commissioners met with members of both the Sons (SAR) and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to recognize and honor the United States’ foundational law.

District 2 Commissioner and Board Chair Alfred John says the Board is grateful for being able to celebrate the document that unified what was once a handful of independent colonies into the great nation of today.

“To recognize and celebrate all that the Constitution represents in our nation, and the freedoms it helps to provide, is an honor,” said John. “The Board is proud to see how the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution educate the next generation of Americans on the importance of this document that was signed 235 years ago.”

John added that while all members of the Board look forward to the occasion, the day holds a special place in District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson’s heart who is a member of the DAR herself.

The SAR and DAR are two national organizations dedicated to promoting patriotism, historical preservation, and education for current and future generations. Members do so in several ways including volunteering in their local communities, assistance with veterans, and live lessons and reenactments to educate youth.

The SAR was founded in Louisville, Kentucky on April 30, 1889, the 100-year anniversary of George Washington’s presidential inauguration. The DAR was founded quickly thereafter in 1890. Both organizations boast tens of thousands of members across the U.S. and internationally.

According to a Forsyth County press release, “The Board recognizes the sacrifices made to create and sign this document and expresses the appreciation and gratitude of the citizens of Forsyth County to the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution for their effort to protect the legacy of our nation’s founders and promote patriotism.”