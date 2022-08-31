Tons of trash cleaned from Lake Lanier - how you can help FoCo volunteers do it again

Crew and machinery cleaning up Lake Lanier for Shore Sweep (Photo/Lake Lanier Association)

(Forsyth County, GA) Each year Lake Lanier is frequented by over 10 million visitors, the bulk of which come during the warm weather between Memorial Day and Labor Day. But many of the memories made during the lake’s peak season are evidenced by leftover trash, debris, and litter, and local groups are doing their part to keep the lake clean and safe.

The predominant force behind these cleanup efforts is the Lake Lanier Association (LLA) , a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting Lake Lanier. After being started in 1966 by a woman named Jackie Joseph, the LLA is now headed by a board of directors who lead an organization of over 4,500 members.

Some Shore Sweep volunteers (Photo/Lake Lanier Association)

Three decades and counting

Keeping with their longtime mission of keeping Lake Lanier safe, full, and clean, the LLA is gearing up for its 34th annual Shore Sweep event where volunteers clean up litter and debris left over from the lake’s busiest months.

The event is scheduled from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Saturday, September 24. Volunteering will take place across 13 different sites around the lake. The LLA is trying to replicate the success of last year’s Shore Sweep where around 1,200 volunteers cleaned up over 85 tons of trash.

Bonny Putney, the LLA’s Shore Sweep Chairperson, says much of that weight comes from the dislodged flotation devices that hold up floating docks. They can weigh up to 600 pounds when filled with water.

With the sheer amount of trash and the heavy equipment needed for some of it, Putney says it takes the effort of a small army.

“This is not a little operation. This is a lot of equipment and a lot of dumpsters and a lot of people trying to work to get the lake cleaned up,” said Putney.

This is one reason why the LLA has historically partnered with Keep Forsyth County Beautiful (KFCB) , a local organization that focuses on waste reduction, recycling, and litter prevention among other areas.

Tammy Wright, the KFCB’s manager of environment programs, says working on Shore Sweep is an opportunity that both aligns with the KFCB’s goals and engages citizens in ways they normally could not offer.

“It's a perfect partnership for us because it fits right within our mission,” said Wright.

She continues, “Volunteers really love to come out for this because there's so many people who have boats and live on the lake, and it's just another way for those citizens to get involved.”

Shore Sweep crew cleaning trash out of Lake Lanier waters (Photo/Lake Lanier Association)

A tangible difference

Both organizations are aiming to get as many people as possible involved in the cleanup event. This strength in numbers is how Putney says individuals can see themselves making a real difference in the community and environment around them.

“We can make a difference. There's so few things that we have any control over in our world and in the environment,” Putney said. “But cleaning up trash and cleaning up messes and making something beautiful again, [that’s] something we do have control over, and we can do that.”

In fact, the collective efforts of the LLA have become so important that local entities rely on the group to fill in the gaps of what they do not have the time or money to handle themselves.

While there are resources for the safety and upkeep of Lake Lanier from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Corps of Engineers , Putney says they rely on groups like the LLA for multiple efforts.

This includes handling abandoned docks and boats, trash pick up with events like Shore Sweep, and eight life jacket loaner stations that are intermittently placed around Lake Lanier. Other duties include water testing and keeping a mindful eye on the erosion, sedimentation, and other kinds of pollutants that could be contaminating the lake.

Although Shore Sweep is making a real difference with more and more trash removed each year, Putney says her fondest wish would be for them to remove five tons instead of 85 because then the lake would not be so dirty in the first place.

Shore Sweep volunteers collaborating to get trash out of the water (Photo/Lake Lanier Association)

However, persistence is key. Trying to keep a lake, or an entire county, clean can seem like a never ending cycle, but Wright emphasizes the importance of building off small, achievable goals.

“Don’t start with the Moon,” said Wright. “I've seen so much growth, and I see us heading in the right direction, in almost all of the areas that we cover. It might appear slow to some. I just see it as progressing every day to overall objectives.”

And once you get involved, Putney says there is not much that could be more satisfying.

“This is fun. Everybody here loves to do this. There's nothing better than going out, enjoying nature, and getting it cleaned up,” said Putney.

To get involved with Shore Sweep and any of the LLA’s other events, visit their website . To get involved with the KFCB, information can be found on their website as well.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Ben Lacina at benjaminclacina@gmail.com