Tons of trash cleaned from Lake Lanier - how you can help FoCo volunteers do it again

Ben Lacina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVgz7_0hcljt6100
Crew and machinery cleaning up Lake Lanier for Shore Sweep(Photo/Lake Lanier Association)

(Forsyth County, GA) Each year Lake Lanier is frequented by over 10 million visitors, the bulk of which come during the warm weather between Memorial Day and Labor Day. But many of the memories made during the lake’s peak season are evidenced by leftover trash, debris, and litter, and local groups are doing their part to keep the lake clean and safe.

The predominant force behind these cleanup efforts is the Lake Lanier Association (LLA), a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting Lake Lanier. After being started in 1966 by a woman named Jackie Joseph, the LLA is now headed by a board of directors who lead an organization of over 4,500 members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RN2wW_0hcljt6100
Some Shore Sweep volunteers(Photo/Lake Lanier Association)

Three decades and counting

Keeping with their longtime mission of keeping Lake Lanier safe, full, and clean, the LLA is gearing up for its 34th annual Shore Sweep event where volunteers clean up litter and debris left over from the lake’s busiest months.

The event is scheduled from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Saturday, September 24. Volunteering will take place across 13 different sites around the lake. The LLA is trying to replicate the success of last year’s Shore Sweep where around 1,200 volunteers cleaned up over 85 tons of trash.

Bonny Putney, the LLA’s Shore Sweep Chairperson, says much of that weight comes from the dislodged flotation devices that hold up floating docks. They can weigh up to 600 pounds when filled with water.

With the sheer amount of trash and the heavy equipment needed for some of it, Putney says it takes the effort of a small army.

“This is not a little operation. This is a lot of equipment and a lot of dumpsters and a lot of people trying to work to get the lake cleaned up,” said Putney.

This is one reason why the LLA has historically partnered with Keep Forsyth County Beautiful (KFCB), a local organization that focuses on waste reduction, recycling, and litter prevention among other areas.

Tammy Wright, the KFCB’s manager of environment programs, says working on Shore Sweep is an opportunity that both aligns with the KFCB’s goals and engages citizens in ways they normally could not offer.

“It's a perfect partnership for us because it fits right within our mission,” said Wright.

She continues, “Volunteers really love to come out for this because there's so many people who have boats and live on the lake, and it's just another way for those citizens to get involved.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4gWN_0hcljt6100
Shore Sweep crew cleaning trash out of Lake Lanier waters(Photo/Lake Lanier Association)

A tangible difference

Both organizations are aiming to get as many people as possible involved in the cleanup event. This strength in numbers is how Putney says individuals can see themselves making a real difference in the community and environment around them.

“We can make a difference. There's so few things that we have any control over in our world and in the environment,” Putney said. “But cleaning up trash and cleaning up messes and making something beautiful again, [that’s] something we do have control over, and we can do that.”

In fact, the collective efforts of the LLA have become so important that local entities rely on the group to fill in the gaps of what they do not have the time or money to handle themselves.

While there are resources for the safety and upkeep of Lake Lanier from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Corps of Engineers, Putney says they rely on groups like the LLA for multiple efforts.

This includes handling abandoned docks and boats, trash pick up with events like Shore Sweep, and eight life jacket loaner stations that are intermittently placed around Lake Lanier. Other duties include water testing and keeping a mindful eye on the erosion, sedimentation, and other kinds of pollutants that could be contaminating the lake.

Although Shore Sweep is making a real difference with more and more trash removed each year, Putney says her fondest wish would be for them to remove five tons instead of 85 because then the lake would not be so dirty in the first place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGZCG_0hcljt6100
Shore Sweep volunteers collaborating to get trash out of the water(Photo/Lake Lanier Association)

However, persistence is key. Trying to keep a lake, or an entire county, clean can seem like a never ending cycle, but Wright emphasizes the importance of building off small, achievable goals.

“Don’t start with the Moon,” said Wright. “I've seen so much growth, and I see us heading in the right direction, in almost all of the areas that we cover. It might appear slow to some. I just see it as progressing every day to overall objectives.”

And once you get involved, Putney says there is not much that could be more satisfying.

“This is fun. Everybody here loves to do this. There's nothing better than going out, enjoying nature, and getting it cleaned up,” said Putney.

To get involved with Shore Sweep and any of the LLA’s other events, visit their website. To get involved with the KFCB, information can be found on their website as well.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Ben Lacina at benjaminclacina@gmail.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# conservation# environmental awareness# volunteering# lake lanier

Comments / 2

Published by

Ben Lacina's writing experience allows him to tackle a myriad of subjects and stories. His background in science helps him use his writing experience to translate complicated topics into understandable content for a wide audience.

Athens, GA
222 followers

More from Ben Lacina

Forsyth County, GA

How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same time

Digital Ignition office building(Photo/Digital Ignition website) (Forsyth County, GA) After the film industry had another record-setting year of economic impact in Georgia, filmmakers have several options in the state for their next production. Find out how one Forsyth County technology incubator is trying – and succeeding – in bringing more film to the county.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

UPDATE: Boil water advisory now lifted after crews repair water main leak

Boiling water amidst a boil water advisory(Photo/Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) As of August 24, Forsyth County officials have announced that the boil water advisory issued for areas around Shady Grove Road on August 22 has now been lifted. Here is what to know and how officials have confirmed that the local water is no longer potentially contaminated.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Boil water advisory issued for parts of FoCo after water main leakage

Boiling water amidst a boil water advisory(Photo/Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County officials have issued a boil water advisory on Monday, August 22 for sections of the County after a water main leak. Here’s who could be affected and what a boil water advisory means for them.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Locals ready to see one of FoCo’s biggest outdoor attractions return to form

Section of the Big Creek Greenway(Photo/Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Website) (Forsyth County, GA) Having days filled with work, errands, and everything in between, many folks turn to nature to unplug from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. As the Big Creek Greenway undergoes repairs, some Forsyth County residents are more than ready for the popular trail to return to its full form.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

This car part is being stolen more than ever - what FoCo residents can do to protect their vehicles

Catalytic converter detached from a car(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Some Forsyth County car owners are finding themselves victims of an ongoing national trend: the catalytic converters from their vehicles have been stolen.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County’s new performing arts center offers entertainment for theater lovers at affordable price

FoCAL performance of "Guys and Dolls"(Photo/FoCAL Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) In just over a week, the Forsyth County Art and Learning (FoCAL) Center will host one of its several upcoming productions that will keep the community busy into the summer of 2023 - all without burning a hole in your wallet.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

How Forsyth County helped Georgia’s film industry break its economic impact record - again

'Freaky' filmed at Denmark High School in Forsyth County(Photo/'Freaky' trailer) (Forsyth County, GA) Georgia’s film industry is one of the largest in the nation, and it’s now bigger than ever before. As Forsyth County keeps pushing to attract producers and filmmakers, be on the lookout for what everyday places around the county are getting a cameo on the big screen.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

New campaign announced to recruit foster care parents in Forsyth County and rest of Georgia

Little girl in foster care(Photo/Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) They say children are the future, but to reach their potential, they must be cared for in the present. But not all children are being raised in safe homes. That’s why Georgia officials just announced a new campaign in an effort to provide more caring homes for children in need in Forsyth County and beyond.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

What’s on tap? Forsyth County has the brewery scene bottled up

Socializing at NoFo brewery(Photo/NoFo Brew Co & Distillery Instagram page) (Forsyth County, GA) Need something to quench your thirst in the summer heat? Or maybe to take the edge off after a long day of work? With the recent brewery boom in Forsyth County, you might find just what you’re looking for - and more - nearby.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Ready for an adventure? How Forsyth County hiking trails are designed to be fun for all

View at Sawnee Mountain Preserve(Photo/Forsyth County Parks & Rec Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) While phones, computers, and other technologies serve as constant sources of entertainment, many people use hiking as a way to get out of the house and take a break from the screens. Forsyth County has plenty of trails and activities to offer where you can reconnect with nature and break a sweat while you’re doing it.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Bright future ahead for solar power in Forsyth County

Solar panels atop a roof(Photo/Solar CrowdSource Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) While enthusiasts have long spelled out the environmental benefits of renewable energy, for the first time ever, it can be the more cost effective option. Find out how going green in your home in Forsyth County is actually keeping more green in your pocket.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

What does Forsyth County’s push for local art look like?

Dancers perform at the 2022 North Georgia Indian Dance Festival.(Photo/Ahna Phillips) (Forsyth County, GA) Art can be created in all sorts of different shapes, sizes, forms, and mediums. Forsyth County art-enthusiasts are pushing to make art, as a witness or participant, abundantly accessible to both children and adults residing here.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

A/C units breaking in FoCo summer heat: Why and how to protect yours

A/C unit outside of a house(Photo/Gainesville Mechanical, Inc. Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) When a quick walk to your car has sweat beading on your forehead, you know it’s a Georgia summer. While air conditioners are a homeowner’s best defense against the sweltering temperatures, this is also the time when they are the most susceptible to breaking.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

What remains post Roe? The pregnancy, planning and abortion options available in Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) In the wake of Roe v. Wade’s overturning, individual states now have the power to determine their own abortion laws. While Georgia’s abortion laws will likely soon be stricter, there will continue to be resources available to Forsyth County women.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

How UNG helped Georgia universities make nearly $20 billion dollar in economic impact

University of North Georgia Cumming campus(Photo/UNG Cumming Campus Facebook Page) Institutes of higher education often economically benefit the areas and communities around them. Here’s a dive into the numbers to see how one college is making an impact in Forsyth County, along with other colleges across Georgia.

Read full story
4 comments
Forsyth County, GA

New Census shows how Forsyth County population changed from 2020 to 2021

Annual Census reports for 2020(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Newest census data reveals how Georgia’s population has been shifting. Here is what has changed in Forsyth County and how it compares to the state as a whole.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Holiday dangers on the road and water: reports are in for FoCo violations during July 4th weekend

Police car lights(Photo/Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) Holidays are oftentimes the perfect storm for all sorts of accidents, as many people travel, drink, and celebrate. Independence Day can be even more dangerous when adding fireworks to the mix. Here’s a look at how Forsyth County fared during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

How rising food costs are affecting Forsyth County food banks

Food pantry shelf(Photo/Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) As prices surge, many families are looking to external sources for assistance. This is how the post-pandemic economy is affecting families in need, as well as the food banks who serve them.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Why fireworks sales are skyrocketing in Forsyth County, the nation, might surprise you

Pop up fireworks stand in Alpharetta, GA(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) While fireworks feel like a cultural mainstay for certain American holidays, their popularity has grown immensely in the last couple of decades. Here’s why Forsyth County residents will be some of the many people lighting up the sky this Fourth of July.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy