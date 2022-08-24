UPDATE: Boil water advisory now lifted after crews repair water main leak

Boiling water amidst a boil water advisory (Photo/Unsplash)

(Forsyth County, GA) As of August 24, Forsyth County officials have announced that the boil water advisory issued for areas around Shady Grove Road on August 22 has now been lifted. Here is what to know and how officials have confirmed that the local water is no longer potentially contaminated.

On Monday, a water main leakage along Shady Grove Road prompted Forsyth County officials to issue a boil water advisory to locals as well as temporarily shutting off their water access. This included several streets and neighborhoods along the south end of Shady Grove Road up to its intersection with Mountain View Trail.

The lifted advisory applies to residents living on the following roads:

Shady Grove Rd.

Mountain View Trl.

Oak View Dr.

Pine Ridge Circle

Indian Knoll Rd.

Turners Cove Rd.

Driskell Rd.

Driskell Circle

Bragg Rd.

Nantucket Cove

Biscayne Dr.

Lighthouse Pointe

Collins Point Rd.

Collins Dr.

Heard Lan.

Heard Rd.

Pine Valley Rd.

Natures Trl.

Pine Ct.

Fields Dr.

Gentry Way

Flowery Branch Rd.

Chelsie Heard Dr.

Breeze Bay Rd.

Colony Dr.

Colony Ct.

Breeze Overlook

Journeys Way

Yacht Club Dr.

Scenic Dr.

Pointe Ct.

Timber Trl.

Serenity Place

Lanier Dr.

Harbour Walk

Bold Springs Crossing

Leeward Cove Ct.

Golden Sands Dr.

Austin Harbor Dr.

Austin Mill Dr.

Leeward Sound

Bamby Rd.

Chestnut Hill Rd.

Chinquapin Ln.

Mill Cove Rd.

Overlook Rd.

Dogwood Trl.

Williamsberg Rd.

Shadburn Ferry Rd.

Kings Point Dr.

Areas no longer affected after August 22nd water boil advisory has been lifted (Photo/Forsyth County government website)

Residents in these areas are no longer advised to boil their water before consumption and may return to normal use of their local water supply. This announcement comes after crews responded to the scene, eventually flushing water from nearby hydrants and testing for the water’s safety.

All of the water samples from the leakage have passed the bacteria test meaning water around these areas may once again be safely consumed. Both the advisory and its lifting come from the Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer .

