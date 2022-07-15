What remains post Roe? The pregnancy, planning and abortion options available in Forsyth County

(Photo/Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) In the wake of Roe v. Wade’s overturning, individual states now have the power to determine their own abortion laws. While Georgia’s abortion laws will likely soon be stricter, there will continue to be resources available to Forsyth County women.

On June 24, 2022 the Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade, which established abortion as a constitutional right, in a 5-4 majority. Since 1973, the case allowed women across the United States the right to have an abortion any time during the first 26 weeks of pregnancy.

For decades, Roe v. Wade stood in the way of a myriad of federal and state laws seeking to restrict or totally ban abortion. Now that it is overturned, individual states have a clear path to push for whatever abortion laws they deem appropriate.

There are thirteen “trigger states” that already had laws in place to immediately take effect once Roe v. Wade was overturned. Governor Brian Kemp signed Georgia’s restrictive “heartbeat law” in 2019, but it was put on hold until the Supreme Court’s decision was to be made.

This law, HB 481, bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, i.e. when a fetal heart tone can typically, but not always, first be detected. The law could possibly impose criminal penalties on those who seek or provide abortions after this period.

HB 481 provides some exceptions for miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, and pregnancies deemed “medically futile” by a doctor. It also allows some exceptions for cases of rape and incest but only if a police report is filed first.

Vivienne Kerley-de la Cruz, the Georgia State Campaigns Director for Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates , emphasizes that nothing has changed yet in Georgia.

“Abortion is still the right of folks in this state. The effects of HB 481 are not in place yet,” said Kerley-de la Cruz.

These bans will not be able to be put into place until at least mid-July. So far, at least eight of Georgia’s 50 district attorneys, some representing multiple counties, have outright said they will not prosecute those seeking or providing abortions in their jurisdictions.

What resources are there?

Women with unplanned pregnancies seeking professional help should seek services from obstetrician-gynecologists, health centers like Planned Parenthood or abortion clinics like Summit Medical Associates , but access to these types of healthcare services varies widely by location.

Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates has four health centers located in Georgia. The closest to Forsyth County is in Lawrenceville while the others are in Atlanta, Marietta, and Savannah. These health centers provide general information and offer a range of services including abortion care, birth control, STD testing and more. There are currently no abortion clinics in Forysth County.

While laws are changing quickly and variably by state, Kerley- de la Cruz says they have been preparing so that anybody in any location can get personalized, up-to-date information on what services are available and how to access them.

“We are setting up networks, to provide support financially and through referrals. We’ve been building networks of relationships with other clinics, both Planned Parenthood and independent clinics, in other states to help folks lessen the burden of seeking the health care that they need and deserve,” said Kerley-de la Cruz.

“If a person comes to us seeking an abortion, we'll do everything within our power and within the limits of the law to make sure that they have access to that care, if not in Georgia, in another access state,” Kerley-de la Cruz adds. “I refer folks to call Planned Parenthood Southeast and make an appointment if they want to talk through their options.”

What does Forsyth County offer?

Forsyth County women must look outside of the county for abortion procedures, but there are closer resources for information as well as other services.

While almost half of Georgia’s counties have no obstetrician-gynecologists (OB/GYNs), Forsyth County has multiple like Modern Obstetrics & Gynecology of North Atlanta - Cumming , North Pointe OB/GYN , and Northside Hospital Center for Perinatal Medicine - Forsyth .

OB/GYNs specialize in the reproductive health of women and can provide care at any point before, during, and after childbirth. If you are pregnant, these doctors are readily available to provide ultrasounds, deliver your child, and virtually anything in between.

For Forsyth County women not looking to terminate their pregnancy, another useful resource is Cumming Women’s Center . While the center is a source for information on abortion procedures, its official website says they “do not provide, recommend, or refer for abortion.”

However, Cumming Women’s Center does provide general services like free pregnancy and STI testing as well as a myriad of other services for expectant mothers. Whispering Hope, a nonprofit organization that is part of the center, recently opened a supportive maternal residence home for women preparing or recovering from childbirth.

The home, called Living Hope, serves to provide a stable environment for single mothers to help them get back on their feet. Living Hope can house up to four women at once at no charge through pregnancy and until their baby is 18 months old.

For Forsyth County women seeking an abortion, there are resources outside of the county. Call clinics like Planned Parenthood to set up an appointment and discuss your options. For those continuing their pregnancy, there are several resources within the county for before, during, and after you give birth.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Ben Lacina at benjaminclacina@gmail.com.