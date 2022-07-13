How UNG helped Georgia universities make nearly $20 billion dollar in economic impact

University of North Georgia Cumming campus (Photo/UNG Cumming Campus Facebook Page)

Institutes of higher education often economically benefit the areas and communities around them. Here’s a dive into the numbers to see how one college is making an impact in Forsyth County, along with other colleges across Georgia.

An annual study conducted by Jeffrey M. Humphreys, Ph.D., director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth in the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business measured how direct and indirect spending by Georgia universities impacted their local economies.

Conducted on behalf of the University System of Georgia (USG), the study estimated the economic impact of all 26 universities of USG. Included in those schools is the University of North Georgia (UNG) which has campuses in Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Lumpkin counties among others.

According to the study, UNG’s overall impact in northeast Georgia during the 2021 fiscal year was over $755 million dollars, a considerable increase of 4.4 percent compared to last year. This is part of a larger trend across the state as all 26 USG universities combined to contribute $19.3 billion dollars. That total is 3.8 percent, about $700 million dollars, higher than last year as well.

"USG institutions and the system as a whole are key contributors to our state and are an economic engine for communities in every region of Georgia," USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in an article on UNG’s website.

On average, for every dollar initially spent by an institute and their students, an additional 47 cents is generated for their region which has a slew of positive effects for the community.

The study emphasizes places of higher education as, “an enduring pillar of the regional economy [that] translates into jobs, higher incomes, and greater production of goods and services for local households and businesses.”

For example, $278.5 million of UNG’s $755 million dollar impact came just from student spending. This alone accounted for the creation of over 3,000 jobs in the area. Expand this to all university spending throughout Georgia, and the study concludes that USG schools generated 152,629 jobs, 3.4 percent of Georgia’s nonfarm jobs.

This is about the same amount of jobs of Georgia’s top five employers (Fort Benning, Walmart, Delta Air Lines, U.S Army Signal Center and Fort Gordon, and Emory University) combined.

Approximately one third of these jobs are on-campus while the remaining two thirds are generated in the local community. With over 1,000 students attending the UNG Cumming campus and over 7,500 at the UNG Gainesville campus, the impact on the local economies is significant.

"UNG is deeply committed to the success of our students and the strength and prosperity of the communities we serve. This report shows that UNG continues to be a positive catalyst for economic growth and community development across the northeast Georgia region and beyond," UNG President Bonita C. Jacobs said in an article on UNG’s website.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Ben Lacina at benjaminclacina@gmail.com.