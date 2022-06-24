Why fireworks sales are skyrocketing in Forsyth County, the nation, might surprise you

Ben Lacina

Pop up fireworks stand in Alpharetta, GA(Photo/Michelle Hall)

(Forsyth County, GA) While fireworks feel like a cultural mainstay for certain American holidays, their popularity has grown immensely in the last couple of decades. Here’s why Forsyth County residents will be some of the many people lighting up the sky this Fourth of July.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, the total revenue generated from U.S. fireworks sales was a little over $600 million. Everyday consumers accounted for about two-thirds of those sales while fireworks purchased for displays and shows make up the remaining third.

Flash forward to 2021 where total fireworks sales have ballooned to nearly $2.5 billion. The ratio has shifted dramatically, however, with consumer sales dominating at $2.2 billion.

Consumer versus display sales are likely shifted because of the COVID-19 pandemic as display sales peaked at $375 million in 2019 then took a nosedive to $93 million in 2020. This is contrasted by consumer sales which showed a steady increase up to $1 billion in 2019 then nearly doubled to $1.9 billion in 2020.

What’s the appeal?

Timothy Varenhorst works at Big Grin Fireworks, a fireworks stand in Cumming, Georgia. Although many businesses were crippled from the pandemic, he says the fireworks industry never wavered.

“People being house locked and wanting to get out, stimulus money, and great weather have [all] caused the firework business to be very strong during COVID-19,” said Varenhorst.

He estimates only about a tenth of Big Grin Fireworks’ sales are for display fireworks. Varenhorst believes the true driver of their business is not necessarily where you are watching their fireworks but the company you have around when you do.

“The ability to bring home fireworks and share them with friends, neighbors, and family. That's what drives retail sales,” said Varenhorst.

Todd Rice is a Georgia native who typically celebrates the Fourth with fireworks. He echoes these sentiments saying that while tradition plays a part, he mostly appreciates being able to spend time with his family.

“I enjoy watching the kids smile, and it is something they look forward to doing every once in a while,” Rice said.

Not so fast

But before you and your family light up the sky, there are some rules and laws you should know. Georgia is one of the more lax states regarding fireworks so any consumer grade fireworks being sold in a local store is legal.

According to the state of Georgia’s official website, Georgia’s laws are more specific, however, on when and where you can shoot off fireworks. It is legal to use fireworks any day of the week between 10 A.M. and 11:59 P.M. barring any noise ordinances set by the local government. Certain holidays such as Independence Day (July 3rd and 4th) and Memorial Day weekend are exempt from these ordinances until 11:59 P.M.

Georgia law forbids any use of fireworks within any park, historic site, recreational area, or other state property. Fireworks also must be used at least 100 yards away from establishments such as electric plants, gas stations, hospitals, and nursing homes, among others.

Private communities can set their own guidelines on when and where fireworks can be used so if you live in or are going to visit a private community, it is a good idea to inquire on its rules before holiday festivities begin.

But no matter when and where you may find yourself celebrating the Fourth, Varenhorst says knowing how to properly use your fireworks is important as well.

“Follow the instructions, dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water, and be responsible,” said Varenhorst. “Accidents typically happen when people are doing things they aren't supposed to be with fireworks. Use them as they are meant to be used.”

