Step-by-Step Guide to House Flipping: The Essential Order of Operations

InvestingTE.com - House Flipping Order of Operations Photo by Ben Fernandez

Do you have a reference to the order of how a renovation should be conducted?

GC or not, its good to know how things should operate.

Join us today for a guideline on the order in which your renovation project should be conducted when flipping houses.

It is known that, if you want to comprehend what someone is going through, you must put yourself in their shoes.

Well today, we are going to partner with our contractors and help them give less explanation, because you will understand the order of operations better.

Being a business owner, you are responsible for making sure you, at least, attempt to make sure everyone enjoys the workplace.

That workplace is more enjoyable if you understand what each of your partners are going through.

Today's article will help you help them more effectively.

Now, let's, take a step back and begin discussing the topic at hand - the renovation.

You've acquired the deal, you know what you want the finished product to look like, but you may not be sure of what should happen first and what should happen last.

Let's get started.

Order of Operations

Stage 1

1) Acquire surveys, plans and permits. Before anything, you must know what the project entails, and acquire the appropriate permits.

2) Order your dumpster(s) or porta-potty's as needed.

3) Conduct any foundation repair and any waterproofing.

4) Complete any mold remediation and termite/pest control procedures as necessary.

5) Remove any trees and conduct any exterior grading as necessary.

6) Repair or install any well and septic systems as needed.

Stage 2

7) Prep the site and lay any concrete as needed.

8) Complete any exterior framing and windows as needed.

9) Replace or repair any siding, trim as needed and next, the roof.

10) Complete any interior demolition.

11) Complete your framing and installation of any subflooring.

12) Rough in any electrical, plumbing and HVAC.

13) Have your rough inspections completed.

Stage 3

14) Complete any exterior decks and porches as needed.

15) Complete any garage repair or installation as needed.

16) Complete any necessary work to the fireplace and chimney.

17) Install any insulation as needed.

18) Have your insulation inspections conducted.

19) Install your drywall/sheetrock and interior doors.

20) Complete and carpentry work as well as trim work.

Stage 4

21) Complete all exterior painting and landscaping.

22) Finish electrical, plumbing and HVAC.

23) Install flooring and tile.

24) Install cabinets and countertops.

25) Install all appliances.

26) Conduct a walk thru to gather any punch list items and complete them.

27) Conduct final inspections

Summary

At this point you are complete. You can stage the property at this point.

Be sure your numerical address is on the face of the building, a welcome mat is at the front door, hand soap, toilet paper and paper towels are in the bathrooms, glade plug-ins are placed in selected rooms, and a small array of cleaning utensils are present to use when needed.

We hope this article has been helpful for you as you undergo renovation projects.

Please continue to be positive force and aim to help others.

We hope this article has been helpful for you today.

Love ya and continue to strive for growth.