Identifying the Signs for Path of Progress in Real Estate Investing

What are your techniques in identifying the path of progress?

There are several notable signs that show us the path. Join us today for helpful signs in identifying the path of progress.

Although real estate specific, these changes in communities relate to economy news that impacts real estate.

In real estate investing there are several signs that show economic progress is underway.

From the construction of highways, city planning and development efforts and local chamber of commerce insight on new employment plans.

Key identifiers of progress, are when Fortune 500 companies begin to establish landmarks in a new town.

These companies are very data centric on why and where they choose to anchor a new location.

Demographics

Demographic studies are a key aspects of their decisions. Understanding the potential commerce in a particular location, is a key attribute in deciding where to establish a new location.

When you see any of these type of organizations take a position in any market, it is a good sign that change is underway.

Employment is the first sign that occurs when these Fortune 500 companies set a precedence in any area. When new employment arrives, it brings stimulus to the area.

Market Effects

Population increases after new employment and the flow of higher commerce levels begin.

As population increases, housing is next to follow. If we all know one thing, we know we need to eat, sleep and obtain our daily essentials. Of course, housing is essential.

Therefore; population increase due to new employment, is the cause, and real estate buying (or renting), is the effect.

As an investor, these are key concepts to understand to support your investments.

Here are 30 organizations that support identifying a path of progress.

Starbucks - Founded in 1971 in Seattle, WA, Starbucks, is the worlds largest coffeehouse chain and has a net worth of $138B. Whole Foods - Founded in 1984 in Austin, TX, Whole Foods Market, is USDA certified organic grocer. Wegmans - Founded in 1916 in Rochester, NY Wegmans Food Markets, is food retailer and has revenues of $4.6B. Microsoft - Founded in 1975 in Bellevue, WA Microsoft, is a multinational technology corporation and has a net worth of $2.4T. Lululemon - Founded in 1998 in Vancouver, ON Lululemon Athletica, is a multinational athletic apparel retailer and has a net worth of $56B. Nordstrom Rack - Founded in 1973 in Seattle, WA, Nordstrom Rack is a off-price department store chain and has a net worth of $4.6B. Lowes - Founded in 1921 in North Wilkesboro, NC, Lowes is a hardware retail chain and has a net worth of $161B. Dicks Sporting Goods - Founded in 1948 in Coraopolis, PA, Dicks Sporting Goods is a sporting goods retail company and has a net worth of $10.6B. The Gap - Founded in 1969 in San Francisco, CA, Gap is a worldwide clothing and accessories retailer and has a net worth of $9B. Kroger - Founded in 1883 in Cincinnati, OH, Kroger is the United States largest supermarket and has a net worth of $29.8B. Google - Founded in 1998 in Stanford, CA, Google is a multinational technology company and has a net worth of $1.8T. Home Depot - Founded in 1978 in Atlanta, GA, Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States and has a net worth of $386B. Petco - Founded in 1965 in San Diego, CA, Petco is American pet retailer and has a net worth of $7.4B. Apple - Founded in 1976 in Cupertino, CA, Apple is a multinational technology company and has a net worth of $2.5T. CarMax - Founded in 1993 in Richmond, VA, CarMax is a used vehicle retailer in the United States and has a net worth of $22B. Costco - Founded in 1983 in Seattle, WA, Costco is a American multinational corporation that operates a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores and has a net worth of $216B. Panera Bread - Founded in 1987 in Kirkwood, MO, Panera Bread is a American bakery-café chain and has a net worth of $7B. Top Golf - Founded in 2005 in Alexandria, VA, Top Golf is a global sports entertainment company and has a net worth of $2B. Nordstrom - Founded in 1901 in Seattle, WA, Nordstrom is a luxury department store chain and has a net worth of $4.6B. Comcast - Founded in 1969 in Philadelphia, PA, Comcast is American multinational telecommunications conglomerate and has a net worth of $242B. Chipotle - Founded in 1993 in Denver, CO, Chipotle Mexican Grill is American chain of fast casual restaurants and has a net worth of $50B. Dell Technologies - Founded in 2015 in Round Rock, TX, Dell Technologies is multinational technology company and has a net worth of $85B. Salesforce - Founded in 1999 in San Francisco, CA, Salesforce is American cloud-based software company and has a net worth of $295B. Intel - Founded in 1968 in Mountain View, CA, Intel is a multinational technology company and has a net worth of $197B. Target - Founded in 1962 in Minneapolis, MN, Target is a American retail corporation and has a net worth of $125B. Walmart Supercenter - Founded in 1962 in Rogers, AR, Walmart is a American multinational retail corporation and has a net worth of $414B. Facebook - Founded in 2004 in Cambridge, MA, Facebook is a American online social media and social networking service and has a net worth of $899B. Ulta - Founded in 1989 in Boiling Brook, IL, Ulta Beauty is a American chain of beauty stores and has a net worth of $20B. Trader Joes - Founded in 1958 in Pasadena, CA, Trader Joes is a American chain of grocery stores and has a net worth of $16B. Amazon - Founded in 1994 in Bellevue, WA, Amazon is a multinational technology company and has a net worth of $1.7T.

Summary

Use this information as a resource to help your investment strategies.

Path of progress is a key aspect of investing.

It is recommended to understand and apply these tactics as needed.

