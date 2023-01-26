14 Investing Strategies

Disclaimer: This content is courtesy of InvestingTE.com. Ben Fernandez is an affiliate of InvestingTE.com and has all rights to the information presented.

It's time to decipher how you can make the best use of your time and your money.

Note: For each strategy, place yourself according to what fits your lifestyle, sustainability, interest, and the educational/monetary - barrier of entry.

1) Purchase wholesale land; and a) resale the land for profit, b) place a mobile home (or mobile homes) on it for cash flow or c) develop your own home on the land.

2) Learn the qualifications and apply the preparation and tasks for utilizing first time home buyer programs allowing you down payment assistance from a forgivable loan. USDA & VA loans are also an eligible source for this type of strategy due to the eligibility of 100% financing.

3) House Hack - Purchase a single family home or a residential multi-family home as your primary residence and rent rooms or units that you won't occupy yourself for profit.

4) Learn to wholesale or bird dog - bringing opportunities to investors for profit.

5) Learn how tax lien investing works and invest in them by attending auctions either online or in-person.

6) Learn how tax deed investing works and invest in them by attending auctions either online or in-person.

7) Learn and apply the knowledge of purchasing profitable bank foreclosure property online or in person.

8) Purchase a commercial property to lease out to a second party for cash flow or perhaps run your own retail business there.

9) Purchase a performing multi-family apartment building that cash flows and preferably appreciates - and hold it long term.

10) Purchase a SFR or MFR that has value adding potential that you will buy, renovate, refinance, rent and repeat this strategy.

11) Partner with several trusted individuals putting your capital together to invest in a mutual interest and a mutual exit plan strategy.

12) Learn and apply the skillset of investing in "notes" or the paper/document that holds the agreement between the buyer and the lender or lender/owner.

13) Learn to fix and flip properties for profit.

14) Use a 203k or HomeStyle Renovation loan to purchase a primary residence at a discount while adding value by performing the renovations creating equity.

