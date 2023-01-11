How to Identify Motivated Sellers

Disclaimer: This content is courtesy of InvestingTE.com. Ben Fernandez is an affiliate of InvestingTE.com and has all rights to the information presented.

Before you get stuck in a box, as a one trick pony, are you well versed in finding deals?

How are you aligning your acquisition strategy?

How many ways are there that you can adopt into your everyday life?

Well, let's get started in learning the multiple ways investors are off market finding deals.

Below are possible scenarios where a direct-buyer may be preferred and of benefit to the owner.

Many times, if the condition of the home is not ideal for listing on the MLS or the owner has a preference to not list on the MLS, these could be opportunities for the buyer to purchase directly from the owner.

In most cases, they are a large portion of the lead pool of investments, that the investor is acquiring.

24 Ways to Identify Motivated Sellers

1) Pre-Foreclosure - This is the state where an owner has become delinquent in meeting their payment expectations with the bank and the bank is pursuing a foreclosure unless the owner becomes non-delinquent.

2) Vacant - Due to many reasons, a property may currently be vacant. It is possible that the owner has not found a solution to their problem and you may be that solution. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

3) Divorce - Not all, but some divorcees may have the preference of performing the divorce quickly. In some scenarios, a method of speed is highly desired. Many factors may cause the owners to prefer a cash buyer with the home priced under market value due to many reasons. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

4) Bankruptcy - A bankruptcy could be a situation where your assistance is needed. Either a property is not pristine and may be in need of repairs or speed of transaction is preferred. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

5) Evictions - On the front and back end of this process, you may have a fed-up landlord that would rather remove the burden of owning this property. Many scenarios may align to a cash buyer being the best option. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

6) Probate - When a property is inherited, the recipient is not always interested in becoming a landlord or the property owner. There are many responsibilities that align with ownership whether they are interested or not. Another factor is the condition of the property and the upkeep, maintenance and/or repairs the property may need. This could overwhelm the owner and be more of a burden. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

7) Retiring Landlord - Many times landlords are and have been savvy investors for quite some time. It is possible that some may be willing to liquidate properties based upon what they purchased the property for. This purchase price may have been 10-20 years ago and is very inexpensive. Others may consider the current value based upon its current income and sell at that price. There could be plenty of room to add value. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

8) Absentee Owner - Many times owners that are not local to their property, may incur many headaches that they wouldn't incur if the property was where they lived. The lack of resources or the lack of showmanship from those they rely on, could equate to them being more willing to liquidate that particular property versus continuing to face their current hardships. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

9)Tired Landlord - This is a scenario that is very similar to a landlord that has encountered evictions or is retiring. However, in the eviction scenario it could be related to a specific property versus that landlords entire portfolio. Also with the retiring landlord, they may or may not be concerned with price margins and not be as motivated as a tired landlord. The tired landlord may be highly motivated to sell quickly and is likely looking into reinvesting into another industry. Possibly with the need to move quickly to secure another opportunity. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

10) Failed Investor - This is a scenario where the investor could be facing multiple hardships and is highly motivated to liquidate. The pressure of meeting other demands due to unsuccessful investments could be a great help to alleviate their current situation. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

11) Tax Deed Auction - These are opportunities to invest where a property owner has not met the tax commitment and now the property is being auctioned so that a new tax paying owner can take ownership. These are high risk-high reward opportunities, but you must be educated to understand this process. Each state and county performs this differently. Check out a free audiobook here to learn this practice.

12) Bank Foreclosure Auction - This is where the bank has completed the foreclosure process and taken back ownership of the property. These properties are presented at auction for interested investors. Do not confuse this with tax foreclosure auctions. They are not the same. Check out the free audiobook listed under Tax Deed Auction for better understanding.

13) REO's - These are bank owned foreclosures that the bank has in their inventory but has or has not presented them for sale for any particular reason. You will need to locate agents that represent these properties on the banks behalf. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

14) Relocating - Someone that may need to relocate due to many reasons, may be interested in selling their property. They may see a better fit for an investor to purchase their home versus listing it on the MLS due to several reasons. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

15) Expired Listing - If someone has already tried to sell on the market, there are either two reasons why it didn't sell. They either weren't priced right which now they've learned or they have acknowledged that they listed on the market too early and did not prepare the property as they should have. Some owners are willing to complete the work necessary and then relist and others would rather sell at the lower price after acknowledging the true market value. If there is a value add component that could be performed, this could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

16) Code Violations - This is a direct indication that the property owner cannot keep up with the necessary upkeep. When consistent code violations are occurring the owner is showing inability to perform as needed for this investment. There are many reasons that this can happen, but it could be an opportunity for a buyer if the owner would rather liquidate and move on. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

17) HUD Homes - After HUD homes are offered to owner occupants, there is usually a time period to where those same homes will be available to investors if not purchased by an owner occupant. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed. Check HUDHomestore.com for more details.

18) Arrests - If a loved one is facing sentencing or the possibility of sentencing, it is possible that their loved ones will want to help them fight the case. Due to astronomical expenses involved with court litigations, it may be upon the owners of property to consider liquidating to assist in a scenario like this. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

19) Fire Damage - Fire damaged properties, especially if not insured, could be a disaster awaiting relief. No one wants a dilapidated, fire damaged property near their place of residence. You could be a solution to this problem. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

20) HOA Liens - Financial hardship does happen. If someone is delinquent to the point that the HOA (Home Owners Association) has filed a lien on their property, then the owner could be considerate to some relief. If this is beneficial to the owner, you could be a solution. The reasons they may not have sold on their own, could be several and justified. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

21) High Equity - Although this status alone, does not equate to an owner being motivated, it could align with other characteristics that align with other forms of motivation listed throughout this list. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

22) Tax Delinquent - Being tax delinquent does not mean an owner will consider selling. However, it may align with hardships the owner is encountering and the need for options could be beneficial to them. There are many reasons that they may consider a sale, but have not been made aware of options that can be of assistance to them. No one wants to lose their property to a tax sale. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

23) Attorney - At times, attorneys may be in a situation where they would prefer to close a case and a cash buyer may be the most ideal option. Anything that would lengthen the case may not be of interest to the owner or the attorney. Best practice could align with selling the property with its flaws to an investor. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

24) Job Loss - If an owner has unfortunately lost their job, and also is fortunate enough to own an asset that can help them, you may be a solution to their problem. There are many reasons why you could be the most suitable option. This could be an opportunity if your interest is expressed.

Note: With any of these options, I always recommend that you act in the best interest of the owner and you look to support them in the best way possible even if that means you can't purchase the property yourself. Have your resources aligned and look to provide a solution that is most favorable to the owner. The relationship you've gained will have much more value, and consciously you would have done the right thing.

Happy investing out there and I hope this article has been helpful.

