Finding an Investment Strategy

Intro

Comfort, discipline and passion describes me "many of times" when it comes to being driven to absorb more real estate knowledge.

The passion for success and freedom drives many people to real estate. Unfortunately, the educational side of real estate is a self-service obstacle.

If your desire to self-educate isn't high enough, you won’t get it because its not taught in school.

You either choose to begin your metaphoric climb "up the obstacle" or you don't.

I chose to climb and am still climbing!

Follow along as I explain how one of many self development journeys started.

How My Interests Developed

Although my interest developed with a mixed multitude of events, through conversations with friends, seeing successful people on TV, and knowing friends and family that owned multi-family properties, I was intrigued.

I do recall when my interest first developed, up late one of many nights, watching television and an infomercial came on about "pennies on the dollar!"

"Pennies on the dollar??" I thought...Next, they mention - "take the most profitable strategy in real estate and learn how to invest with just pennies on the dollar!..."

I was intrigued to say the least.

What could they be advertising and is it true?

Can you purchase real estate at just pennies on the dollar?

Many thoughts crossing my mind...

"Is this a scam?" I thought. This is late night TV and many of these targeted promotions are usually just money grabs for those who fall victim.

My precautionary alertness was high, but I knew I needed more information.

Time for a little research, I thought...

Research Mode Begins

As I reviewed the offer for this program, it wasn't too expensive. A few hundred dollars to learn how to invest in the "the most profitable real estate strategy."

I took the plunge. I had to know more and the details appeared trustworthy. I can't recall if I read Rich Dad Poor Dad before or after this, but I certainly read that too, just like many investors!

Great book on application of mindset to say the least! Boy, was I excited when my package arrived!

I learned so much regarding tax lien and tax deed investing!

What a great investment! It was my first investment strategy and I still use these strategies to this day.

So, how did your journey start?