Don Bolia Discusses Obstacles to Legal Sports Gambling in Georgia

Don Bolia Will Explain Obstacles to Legal Sports Gambling in Georgia Photo by New South Politics and the Ben Burnett Show

Do you ever wonder why you can go to over half the states in America and freely wager on sports? Don Bolia from Peachtree Government Relations stops by The Ben Burnett Show this week to talk about the nuances that exist within the Georgia General Assembly that keep a meaningful bill from being widely supported.

"Many legislators have come to terms with the lottery in the state of Georgia, but don't want to see gambling expanded beyond what already exists," Bolia said. "When you look at the special interests within the legislature, it's organizations like the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Falcons who fundamentally believes that it improves their ratings...Projections to the state of Georgia look to be around $180 million dollars, something like that can easily fund trauma centers in rural Georgia."

With four bills that were generated to find a consensus pick, all of them fell short of the required votes in order to cross over to the other chamber. On a Republican "non binding" referendum several years ago, the measure of casino gambling did pass. Of course that measure has no meaning, but it does seem to indicate that Georgians are in favor of some type of gambling expansion within the state of Georgia.

Also in Tuesday's episode of the Ben Burnett Show, Don Bolia talks through some of the transgender surgery bans, as well as the false narrative that exists around school choice.