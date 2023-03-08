Atlanta, GA

The Upside to Government Bonds

Ben Burnett

Municipal Bonds impact everything from your local park, to soil remediation, to professional sports stadiums.Photo byPixabay

Blake Sharpton knows a thing or two about commercial real estate. Blake is a lifelong Georgian who went the the University of Georgia, and then went to law school at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Starting his career out of Merrill Lynch he learned about the stock market and the bond market. He's been involved in everything from the Atlanta Braves move to Cobb County to affordable housing initiatives. Tuesday, Blake Sharpton is guest on The Ben Burnett Show. Blake shows a different perspective to community development and economic development initiatives that you don't always get to see. "Transformational change can sometimes happen once in a career. The opportunity to work on the Atlanta Braves move to Cobb County happens once in a lifetime." Sharpton said.

Blake Sharpton works in public finance with Butler Snow LLP. Butler Snow is one of the most respected law firms around. Butler Snow started as a firm that operated the southeastern United States, now has offices in Singapore and London, England.

Municipal Bonds or public finance as the industry calls them, impact everything from your local park, to soil remediation, to professional sports stadiums. Listen to the episode and contemplate all of the ways they have positively impacted your life.

While Blake prefers to work for local counties and municipalities, he's seen the four corners of a real estate transaction. The Ben Burnett Show appears anywhere you get your podcasts. New episodes post nearly every Tuesday and Thursday. On Sunday's at noon he appears on XTRA 106.3 in Atlanta.

