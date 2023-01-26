Stephen Lawson: Georgia's Premier Political Consultant

Stephen Lawson has accomplished a lot in his young political career. Governor Ron DeSantis tabbed Lawson to be his communications director in the 2018 campaign. Stephen talks about the message that resonated to a victory over GOP establishment darling Adam Putnam. Stephen went on to be a cornerstone for United States Senator Kelly Loeffler.

After her narrow defeat to Senator Rapheal Warnock, Loeffler turned to Lawson again to get her now famous grass roots effort Greater Georgia off the ground. Lawson continues to be a confidant to Senator Loeffler.

Lawson recently sat down with The Ben Burnett Show to talk about his pathway into superstardom. On the show he goes deep into the personality and work ethic of Governor DeSantis. What really separated the Governor DeSantis decision making process during COVID, and how he has become the front runner in what may be a very crowded 2024 GOP primary. Stephen also speaks to the GOP's shift away from Donald Trump.

In the 2022 General Election Cycle, Lawson was Communications Director for Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones and Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. Stephen talks about the touch points that candidate must make in order to be successful, and what a cohesive message looks like.

You can listen the the Ben Burnett Show is featured Sunday's at noon on XTRA 106.3 FM in Atlanta. His podcast publishes Tuesday and Thursday featuring profiles of people around the country, and issues of the day.

You can listen to Stephen's full interview on the Ben Burnett Show at https://www.thepodcastpark.com/the-ben-burnett-show/

